Wake Up With BWW 7/7: STRANGER THINGS Stage Play in the Works, First Look at & JULIET, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a real-life couple playing opposite one another in Company! Jeff Kready will temporarily take on the role of David, opposite his real-life wife Nikki Renee Daniels, who plays Jenny.

Plus, a new Stranger Things stage play is in the works, get a first look at Broadway-bound & Juliet, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Jeff Kready Will Play David in COMPANY, Opposite Real-Life Wife Nikki Renee Daniels

by Stephi Wild

Jeff Kready has announced that he will temporarily be taking over the role of David in Company on Broadway, from July 5-24. He will be playing the onstage husband of his real-life wife, Nikki Renee Daniels, who plays the role of Jenny.. (more...)

STRANGER THINGS Stage Play in the Works

by Michael Major

Netflix announced their new partnership with The Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things. The new play will be will be set within the 'world and mythology of Stranger Things' and produced by Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry, and Netflix. Daldry, known for his work on The Crown and Billy Elliot, will also direct the production.. (more...)

Full Cast Announced Joining Ben Davis and Carmen Cusack in The Muny's SWEENEY TODD

by Stephi Wild

The Muny announced today its full cast, design and production teams for Stephen Sondheim's masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, July 16 - 22, 2022. . (more...)

Photos: Get A First Look At The Broadway-Bound Cast of & JULIET

by BWW Staff

We've got a first look at the Broadway-bound cast of & Juliet in Toronto! The highly anticipated musical plays a limited 8-week engagement now through August 14, 2022 at the Princess of Wales Theatre.. (more...)

VIDEO: & JULIET Teases Broadway Run in New Video

by Stephi Wild

& Juliet has teased the musical's upcoming Broadway run in a new video on Twitter. The video is captioned '&...ticipation' and features text that reads 'I want it ___way', presumably hinting at 'Broadway'.. (more...)

VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Describes Her First Time Meeting Stephen Sondheim on LIVE

by Michael Major

Bernadette Peters sat down with Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa this morning to discuss her upoming Broadway Barks event. During the interview, Peters discussed her performance of 'Children Will Listen' at the 75th Annual Tony Awards honoring the late Stephen Sondheim. Peters also revealed the first time that she had met Sondheim.. (more...)

Ato Blankson-Wood, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Darius de Haas & More to Star in AS YOU LIKE IT at Free Shakespeare in the Park

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Public Theater announced complete casting today for the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT, closing out the 60th Anniversary Season at The Delacorte Theater. Featuring music and lyrics by Shaina Taub and more.. (more...)

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Jeanna de Waal, Corbin Bleu & More in The Muny's MARY POPPINS

by Stage Tube

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny's high-flying production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, now on stage through July 13.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!