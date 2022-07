VIDEO: Get A First Look At Jeanna de Waal, Corbin Bleu & More in The Muny's MARY POPPINS

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Steppenwolf Theatre Company's production of Tony Award-nominated play Choir Boy by Oscar-winning Steppenwolf ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney. Directed by Kent Gash, the production features La Shawn Banks, Sheldon D. Brown, Richard David, William Dick, Gilbert Domally, Tyler Hardwick and Samuel B. Jackson.

June 20, 2022

Hamilton will officialy open in Hamburg, Germany on October 4th. The full cast has been announced for the musical, which will be led by Benet Monteiro in the title role. Last week, the full company met the press and performed selections from the show.