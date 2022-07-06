VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Describes Her First Time Meeting Stephen Sondheim on LIVE

Bernadette Peters sat down with Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa this morning to discuss her upoming Broadway Barks event.

During the interview, Peters discussed her performance of "Children Will Listen" at the 75th Annual Tony Awards honoring the late Stephen Sondheim.

"He always said teaching was so important to him, he thought he would die if he couldn't teach, and I just wanted to represent the song the way he wrote it," Peters shared.

Peters, who worked with Sondheim on projects like Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park With George, also revealed the first time that she had met the musical theatre legend.

"I met him probably in the early '70s in Joe Allen's. I was sitting at a table with friends and there was Stephen Sondheim. I never thought I was going to ever work with him. And then cut to years later in 1984 when I did Sunday in the Park, and of course you're in awe of him and intimidated by him and finally you get to know him more," Peters stated.

BROADWAY BARKS returns July 9th, 2022 for its first in-person event in three years for its 24th annual dog and cat adoption event that benefits New York City animal rescue groups.

The event, co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, features Broadway celebrities who use their star power to help find loving homes for animals in need from 25 participating NYC area shelters.

This year, Peters will host the event with Sutton Foster who currently stars on Broadway in the hit musical, The Music Man. More information on this year's Broadway Barks can be found here.

Watch the new interview clip here: