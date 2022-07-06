Full Cast Announced Joining Ben Davis and Carmen Cusack in The Muny's SWEENEY TODD

The Muny announced today its full cast, design and production teams for Stephen Sondheim's masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, July 16 - 22, 2022.

"It seems that there has been a long date with destiny between The Muny and Sweeney Todd," commented Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "Since my first season in 2012, it has been the show I've been asked about most. The passion for Mr. Sondheim and Mr. Wheeler's musical masterpiece is real. Like everyone else, I can't wait to 'Attend the Tale."

Joining the previously announced principal cast of Ben Davis (Sweeney Todd), Carmen Cusack (Mrs. Lovett) and Robert Cuccioli (Judge Turpin) are Jake Boyd (Anthony Hope), Lincoln Clauss (Tobias Ragg), Stephen Wallem (Beadle), Julie Hanson (Beggar Woman), Riley Noland (Johanna) and Hernando Umana (Pirelli).



Rounding out the company are Ensemble members Lee H. Alexander, Nick Berninger, Leah Berry, Patrick Blindauer, Brandon S. Chu, Rheaume Crenshaw, Steve Czarnecki, J.D. Daw, Delaney Guyer, Michelle Beth Herman, Omega Jones, Beth Kirkpatrick, Debby Lennon, Jonelle Margallo, Jacqueline Petroccia, Tim Quartier, Grant James Reynolds, Liz Shivener, Nicklaus Smith, Cecilia Snow, Veronica Stern, April Strelinger, Price Waldman and Andy Zapata. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.



As previously announced, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is directed by Rob Ruggiero, with Jessica Hartman as associate director and musical staging, music direction by James Moore, with Michael Horsley as associate music director.



The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Caite Hevner, wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan and production stage manager Nancy Uffner.