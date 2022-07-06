Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUNY
Click Here for More on THE MUNY
Full Cast Announced Joining Ben Davis and Carmen Cusack in The Muny's SWEENEY TODD

Full Cast Announced Joining Ben Davis and Carmen Cusack in The Muny's SWEENEY TODD

Performances run July 16 â€“ 22, 2022.

Jul. 6, 2022 Â 
Full Cast Announced Joining Ben Davis and Carmen Cusack in The Muny's SWEENEY TODD

The Muny announced today its full cast, design and production teams for Stephen Sondheim's masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, July 16 - 22, 2022.

"It seems that there has been a long date with destiny between The Muny and Sweeney Todd," commented Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "Since my first season in 2012, it has been the show I've been asked about most. The passion for Mr. Sondheim and Mr. Wheeler's musical masterpiece is real. Like everyone else, I can't wait to 'Attend the Tale."

Joining the previously announced principal cast of Ben Davis (Sweeney Todd), Carmen Cusack (Mrs. Lovett) and Robert Cuccioli (Judge Turpin) are Jake Boyd (Anthony Hope), Lincoln Clauss (Tobias Ragg), Stephen Wallem (Beadle), Julie Hanson (Beggar Woman), Riley Noland (Johanna) and Hernando Umana (Pirelli).

Rounding out the company are Ensemble members Lee H. Alexander, Nick Berninger, Leah Berry, Patrick Blindauer, Brandon S. Chu, Rheaume Crenshaw, Steve Czarnecki, J.D. Daw, Delaney Guyer, Michelle Beth Herman, Omega Jones, Beth Kirkpatrick, Debby Lennon, Jonelle Margallo, Jacqueline Petroccia, Tim Quartier, Grant James Reynolds, Liz Shivener, Nicklaus Smith, Cecilia Snow, Veronica Stern, April Strelinger, Price Waldman and Andy Zapata. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

As previously announced, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is directed by Rob Ruggiero, with Jessica Hartman as associate director and musical staging, music direction by James Moore, with Michael Horsley as associate music director.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Caite Hevner, wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan and production stage manager Nancy Uffner.





Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You


Santa Barbara Symphony Unveils 2022-23 70th Anniversary Season Featuring a World Premiere & More
July 5, 2022

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced its 2022/23 70th anniversary season. The Symphonyâ€™s 70th anniversary season highlights include the return of Carmina Burana, a world premiere of an Elmer Bernstein score, a tribute to the legendary John Williams, and more.
MADELEINES by Bess Welden Wins 11th Annual Jewish Playwriting Contest
July 5, 2022

The Jewish Plays ProjectÂ has announced Madeleines, by Bess Welden of Portland, Maine, has won the 11th annual Jewish Playwriting Contest. The play earned its title after over 1,400 voters across the United States and Israel chose their preference for the best new Jewish play.
Coachella Valley Repertory Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring FUN HOME, ONCE & More
July 5, 2022

CVRep has announced a five play, Tony Award winning Season. Two musicals and three plays are scheduled to take the stage from November 2022 through April 2023. Taking the reins from Founding Artistic Director Ron Celona, CVRepâ€™s new Executive Artistic Director, Adam Karsten, sought works that will excite and inspire audiences. Â 
The Ying Quartet to Perform Three-Concert Residency at Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival
July 5, 2022

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival will host a three-concert, weeklong residency with The Ying Quartet â€“ an imaginative Festival favorite ensemble since 2011. Â The performance residency, held on August 8, 9 and 12, is a top highlight of the Festivalâ€™s 43rd summer season of presenting quality chamber music on Cape Cod.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/3/22
July 5, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/3/2022.