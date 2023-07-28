Wake Up With BWW 7/28: Patrick Page and Sarah Paulson on Stage, Plus MATILDA International Tour, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Matilda The Musical will begin an international tour in August at the Israeli Opera House, Tel Aviv. The tour will then transfer to Dubai before continuing with further dates in Asia. Learn more about the tour and how to purchase tickets below!

Patrick Page will return to the New York stage in All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Mr. Page, based on the villains of William Shakespeare! The solo show will play the DR2 Theatre beginning Friday, September 29.

Sarah Paulson will also return to Broadway later this year, starring in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ APPROPRIATE, directed by Lila Neugebauer for Second Stage Theater. The play will begin previews Tuesday, November 28th and will officially open on Monday, December 18th at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

In casting news, Isabelle McCalla will begin performances as ‘Maizy' in Shucked on Friday, September 8 at the Nederlander Theatre! McCalla has originated roles in The Prom, Hercules, and Water For Elephants.

Plus, the full cast has been announced for the world premiere of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White.

