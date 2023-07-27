Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center

The opening took place in the Concert Hall at the Kennedy Center and two more  performances remain, July 27–28. 

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

RENT
Click Here for More on RENT

The National Symphony Orchestra opened the three-night run of the symphonic  World Premiere performance of RENT in Concert, directed by Sammi Cannold, on Wednesday, July 26 2023 at 8:00 PM. The opening took place in the Concert Hall at the Kennedy Center and two more  performances remain, July 27–28. 

Check out photos from opening night below!

RENT, written by Jonathan Larson, is set in New York City's East Village in the 1990s. Thirty years ago, in  1993, this musical was first workshopped at New York Theater Workshop before it went on to win a  Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®. This newly created concert version was led by Principal Pops Conductor  Steven Reineke and featured original orchestrations by Sean O’Loughlin. 

The production featured performances by Tony Award®–winning actors Ali Stroker and Myles Frost as  Maureen Johnson and Benjamin “Benny” Coffin III, respectively. Tony Award®–nominated actress Lorna  Courtney sang the part of Mimi Márquez. Dear Evan Hansen alums Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex  Boniello sang the parts of Mark Cohen and Roger Davis, respectively. Terrance Johnson stepped in for  Jordan Donica (who had to withdraw due to an injury) in the role of Tom Collins, Jimmie Herrod (America’s Got Talent) sang the part of Angel Dumott Schunard, and Awa Sal Secka sang the part of  Joanne Jefferson. 

Photo Credit: Nick Piacente

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Cast

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Orchestra

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Ali Stroker

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Ali Stroker

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Alex Boniello and Lorna Courtney

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Cast

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Cast

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Terrance Johnson

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, Terrance Johnson

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Alex Boniello

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Cast

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Cast

Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center
Cast



RELATED STORIES

1
Where Are They Now? Original Cast of RENT Photo
Where Are They Now? Original Cast of RENT

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers! Next up, the original cast of Rent!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 7/27: Inside Opening Night of THE COTTAGE, BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/27: Inside Opening Night of THE COTTAGE, BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala, and More!
Ariana DeBose Joins American Film Institute Board of TrusteesAriana DeBose Joins American Film Institute Board of Trustees
Photos & Video: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The MunyPhotos & Video: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny
SHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE, THE LION KING & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on BroadwaySHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE, THE LION KING & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on Broadway

Videos

Video: Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video Video: Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert Video
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You