Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and More in RENT at the Kennedy Center

The National Symphony Orchestra opened the three-night run of the symphonic World Premiere performance of RENT in Concert, directed by Sammi Cannold, on Wednesday, July 26 2023 at 8:00 PM. The opening took place in the Concert Hall at the Kennedy Center and two more performances remain, July 27–28.

Check out photos from opening night below!

RENT, written by Jonathan Larson, is set in New York City's East Village in the 1990s. Thirty years ago, in 1993, this musical was first workshopped at New York Theater Workshop before it went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®. This newly created concert version was led by Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke and featured original orchestrations by Sean O’Loughlin.

The production featured performances by Tony Award®–winning actors Ali Stroker and Myles Frost as Maureen Johnson and Benjamin “Benny” Coffin III, respectively. Tony Award®–nominated actress Lorna Courtney sang the part of Mimi Márquez. Dear Evan Hansen alums Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello sang the parts of Mark Cohen and Roger Davis, respectively. Terrance Johnson stepped in for Jordan Donica (who had to withdraw due to an injury) in the role of Tom Collins, Jimmie Herrod (America’s Got Talent) sang the part of Angel Dumott Schunard, and Awa Sal Secka sang the part of Joanne Jefferson.