Hyper-Intimate Production of UNCLE VANYA Will Return Off-Broadway Next Month

The hyper-intimate production of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, staged by rising-star director Jack Serio, will return for a limited run next month. The critically-acclaimed production, which opened on July 6, will run August 8–25, 2023 for 16 performances only in a private loft in the Flatiron District of Manhattan.

Tickets go on sale at 10 AM EDT on July 28 at www.vanyanyc.com. Patrons who joined the wait list for the initial run will be sent a code for exclusive pre-sale access beginning today.

Tony-winner David Cromer as Vanya leads an all-star cast that includes Will Brill as Astrov, Julia Chan as Yelena, Will Dagger as Telegin, Tony-nominee Marin Ireland as Sonya, Ann McDonough as Maria, and Virginia Wing as Marina. Additional casting, including the role of Serebryakov, played previously by Bill Irwin, is forthcoming.

“In a busy New York summer, it’s a Chekhov play that burns hottest,” declares The Washington Post, adding, “Uncle Vanya in a private loft is the kind of meaty theater playgoers crave.” The New York Times notes, “Unrequited love swirls through this prestige-cast production of Anton Chekhov’s play.” “Marin Ireland’s performance in the role of Sonya is as scorching as it is richly shaded and utterly lacking in vanity” writes The New York Sun. “Serio’s vision is a refreshing, revealing prism through which to appreciate Chekhov’s endlessly rich tale of lives and dreams colliding at an estate in the countryside,” muses Artforum. “Nothing could be better than an extra-intimate evening with Chekhov’s temperamental, depressive characters,” remarks New York Stage Review. “It’s impossible to enumerate all the remarkable aspects of this production,” raves Exeunt NYC, adding, “What a gift to be in that room with those artists making that play. I hope you find a way to be there, too.”

Uncle Vanya sees the lives of Sonya, her uncle, and a visiting doctor disrupted by the arrival of Sonya’s father, Professor Serebryakov, and his restless new wife, the beautiful Yelena. Using Paul Schmidt's “warm, seamless, and contemporary” (The New York Times) translation, Serio stages a “fly-on-the-wall, hyper-intimate” (Forbes) new production of Chekhov’s masterpiece at a loft in the Flatiron District. Tony-winner David Cromer leads an all-star cast in a radical new staging that highlights the immediacy and profound humanity of Chekhov's enduring classic.

The creative team for Uncle Vanya includes Walt Spangler (scenic design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), Carrie Mossman (props design), Taylor Williams (casting director), Cameron Kasky and Christian Palomares (associate producers), Wagner Johnson Productions (general manager), and Feast Creative (graphic design). David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.

Sixteen performances of Uncle Vanya will take place August 8–25, 2023, in a private loft on 19th & Broadway in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Sunday–Saturday at 7:30pm with no performance on August 12, August 16, and August 23 and with an added 2pm performance on August 13. The running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes with one intermission. Tickets, which start at $55, can be purchased at www.vanyanyc.com. $39 rush tickets will be available via TodayTix.

Uncle Vanya is also pleased to announce a partnership with 2022 Tony Award Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Broadway For All, as part of the Access For All initiative, which will provide students with subsidized $2 tickets to make theater accessible for all. Broadway For All will work with its partner organizations and school communities to ensure those who are priced-out are able to buy a ticket, and make a transaction as an art patron to a world-class production. Ticket buyers can participate in the “Buy One, Give One” program by adding Buy One, Give One tickets to their cart during checkout. For information on how to make a larger, tax deductible donation to the program or to Broadway For All at large, please visit www.vanyanyc.com/access.