MATILDA THE MUSICAL Will Embark on International Tour; Cast Revealed!

The tour kicks off next month in Tel Aviv.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Matilda The Musical will begin an international tour in August at the Israeli Opera House, Tel Aviv. The tour will then transfer to Dubai before continuing with further dates in Asia. Full dates have yet to be announced at this time but stay tuned for more information as it is released.

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has now won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical. 

The previous international tour opened in South Africa in 2018 before playing in Singapore, Manila and twelve cities in China. 

GWB Entertainment Executive Producer, Paul Warwick Griffin says: “We are so proud of our association with the Royal Shakespeare Company and this incredibly special show. It is a delight to see another International Tour begin its journey and we are thrilled to be sharing this show with audiences from around the world.”

The Royal Shakespeare Company Executive Producer, Griselda Yorke says: “Matilda The Musical is an ingenious musical about an extraordinary little girl. It has captured the imagination of audiences around the world and we are delighted to be welcoming more audiences to the production with this new tour.”

The cast includes: Ryan de Villiers & James Wolstenholme (Miss Trunchbull), Carly Thoms & Gemma Scholes (Miss Honey), Matthew Rowland (Mr Wormwood), Emily Squibb (Mrs Wormwood), Londiwe Dhlomo-Dlamini (Mrs Phelps), Ryan Anderson (Rudolpho), Jason Kajdi (Escapologist), Jamie Kaye (Michael Wormwood/Tommy) and Lucy Warway (Lavender).

The ensemble includes: Lola Adaja, Renée Alexandra, Joe Atkinson, Jazmin Bird, Alex Charles, Joseph Craig, Sinéad Donnelly, Molly Rees Howe, Kent Jeycocke, Brooke Kelly, Weslee Swain Lauder, Katie Lee, Lizzie Nance, Jonathan Raath, Logan Timbre and Lucas Angelo Ward.

The three young performers playing the title role of Matilda are Yolani Balfour, Donna Craig and Myla Williams. They are joined by Daniel Abrahams, Erich Jordaan, Jayden Seder and Gideon van Biljon as Bruce and Eric. 

More than a decade since the multi award-winning production opened in London, this iconic British musical has been seen by over 11 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide. Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Sony Pictures U.K. and Tristar Pictures released Matilda in cinemas across the U.K. and Ireland exclusively on 25 November 2022. The two-time BAFTA nominated film is now available worldwide to stream globally on Netflix. 




