Patrick Page Will Bring Solo Show ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE to New York This Fall

The solo show will play the DR2 Theatre beginning Friday, September 29, and running for 14 weeks only.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Tony Award Nominee and Grammy Award Winner Patrick Page will return to the New York stage in All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Mr. Page, based on the villains of William Shakespeare.

Directed by Simon Godwin, the solo show will play the DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th Street) beginning Friday, September 29, with an Opening Night set for Monday, October 16, for 14 weeks only.

Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

“Shakespeare didn’t just create some of literature’s greatest bad guys — he invented the very concept of the villain,” said Patrick Page. “Now I get to play the role of detective, uncovering the evolution of Shakespeare’s thinking over the course of his two-decade career and exposing how his work continues to shape the world around us.  It has been life-changing for me to inhabit all these personalities—dozens of them — from Richard III to Macbeth, and to work with Simon Godwin, one of the world’s foremost classical directors, to bring this production to a live audience.”

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience.

About Patrick Page

Patrick Page received a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy Award for his work in Hadestown on Broadway, after starring as Hades in the off-Broadway, Citadel Theatre and National Theatre productions.  Other Broadway: The Inquisitor in Saint Joan, Valentina in Casa Valentina, Buckley in Time to Kill, Adult Men in Spring Awakening, DeGuiche in Cyrano de Bergerac, Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons, Decius Brutus in Julius Caesar, Scar in The Lion King, The Grinch in Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, and Mackie in The Kentucky Cycle. Other New York: Cymbeline in Cymbeline (New York Shakespeare Festival/Delacorte), Max in The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall). Regional: Page created the roles of Dom Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Papermill Playhouse, and Captain Dragutin Dimitrijevic in Rajiiv Joseph’s Archduke at the Mark Taper Forum. He is an Associate Artist of The Old Globe in San Diego (Cyrano, Malvolio), and the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C. (King Lear, Coriolanus, Prospero, Macbeth, Iago, Claudius). Film: Spirited for Apple+, In the Heights, Estella Scrooge, The Sixth Reel, I Am Michael. Television: Richard Clay on “The Gilded Age” for HBO, Octavius Ktratt on “Schmigadoon”, recurring on “Elementary,” “Madam Secretary,” “Flesh and Bone” and guest starring roles on “Evil,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Good Wife,” “The Blacklist,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Law and Order: S.V.U.”




