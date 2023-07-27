Video: Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL

The production opens at the Donmar Warehouse on 22 August, with previews from 12 August, and runs until 7 October.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

Michael Longhurst will direct Grammy Award nominee Caissie Levy, Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jamie Parker, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jack Ofrecio, Jack Wolfe, and Olivier Award winner and BAFTA nominee Eleanor Worthington-Cox in Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse.

Check out all new video footage of Caissie Levy performing 'I Miss the Mountains' below!

The production opens on 22 August, with previews from 12 August, and runs until 7 October.

The Musical Supervisor is Nigel Lilley, Designer is Chloe Lamford, Lighting Designer is Lee Curran, Sound Designer is Tony Gayle, Movement Director and Choreographer is Ann Yee, Video Designer is Tal Rosner, Musical Director is Nick Barstow, Associate Musical Director is Natalie Pound, and Casting Director is Anna Cooper CDG.

The original Broadway production was produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo and Second Stage Theatre.

Critically acclaimed Broadway musical Next to Normal is an intimate exploration of family and loss. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family.

Next to Normal is the winner of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards including Best Original Score.






RELATED STORIES

1
Ariana DeBose Joins American Film Institute Board of Trustees Photo
Ariana DeBose Joins American Film Institute Board of Trustees

Stage and screen star Ariana DeBose is among the newest members of the the American Film Institute’s board of trustees.

2
Video: MOANAs Auli’i Cravalho Sings Dont Cry For Me Argentina Ahead of EVITA Concert Photo
Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert

Moana star Auli’l Cravalho appeared on ITV's This Morning to perform 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' ahead of taking on the title role in Evita later this month. Watch the video now, which also includes an interview where Cravalho discusses Moana, the SAG-AFRTA strike, preparing for Evita, and more.

3
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall

Sara Bareilles has announced an expansion to the initiative to help benefit the employees and artists of Rockwood Music Hall. The #PreserveRockwood benefit concert series began last month with artists like Bareilles, Elle King and Ingrid Michaelson, who are joining together to help save the iconic independent New York City musical institution.

4
Photos & Video: Inside LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny Photo
Photos & Video: Inside LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

See photos and video of Little Shop of Horrors at The Muny.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 7/27: Inside Opening Night of THE COTTAGE, BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/27: Inside Opening Night of THE COTTAGE, BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala, and More!
Ariana DeBose Joins American Film Institute Board of TrusteesAriana DeBose Joins American Film Institute Board of Trustees
Photos & Video: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The MunyPhotos & Video: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny
SHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE, THE LION KING & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on BroadwaySHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE, THE LION KING & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on Broadway

Videos

Video: Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video Video: Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert Video
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You