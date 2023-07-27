Video: Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL

Michael Longhurst will direct Grammy Award nominee Caissie Levy, Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jamie Parker, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jack Ofrecio, Jack Wolfe, and Olivier Award winner and BAFTA nominee Eleanor Worthington-Cox in Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse.

Check out all new video footage of Caissie Levy performing 'I Miss the Mountains' below!

The production opens on 22 August, with previews from 12 August, and runs until 7 October.

The Musical Supervisor is Nigel Lilley, Designer is Chloe Lamford, Lighting Designer is Lee Curran, Sound Designer is Tony Gayle, Movement Director and Choreographer is Ann Yee, Video Designer is Tal Rosner, Musical Director is Nick Barstow, Associate Musical Director is Natalie Pound, and Casting Director is Anna Cooper CDG.

The original Broadway production was produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo and Second Stage Theatre.

Critically acclaimed Broadway musical Next to Normal is an intimate exploration of family and loss. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family.

Next to Normal is the winner of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards including Best Original Score.



