Wake Up With BWW 7/21: H.E.R. to Play Belle in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Special, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include an all new trailer for the movie musical Tomorrow Morning, starring Ramin Karimloo and Samantha Barks! Plus, H.E.R. will star as Belle in ABC's upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration', and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Photos: Gaten Matarazzo Returns to Broadway in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

by Bruce Glikas

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo returned to Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen, beginning performances as Jared Kleinman last night, July 19. Backstage after the performance, he was visited by Stranger Things co-stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Amanda Seyfried Discusses How Wanting to 'Redo' LES MISERABLES Affected Her WICKED Movie Audition

by Michael Major

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she auditioned for the role of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation. Seyfried stated that she wished to prove herself through the Wicked audition after being dissatisfied with her singing performance as Cosette in the 2012 film adaption of Les Misérables.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch an All New Trailer For TOMORROW MORNING, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Samantha Barks

by Stephi Wild

West End and Broadway stars, Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo will lead the film adaptation of Laurence Mark Wythe's musical Tomorrow Morning. The film now has a release date of October 17, and an all new trailer has been released. Check it out here!. (more...)

Photos: Cast Announced for SING STREET at The Huntington - Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The exuberant new musical Sing Street, based on the hit 2016 indie film of the same title, will be playing at The Huntington's Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA from August 26 to October 2, 2022. Check out rehearsal photos here! . (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at All New Footage From SISTER ACT, Starring Jennifer Saunders, Keala Settle and Beverley Knight

by BroadwayWorld TV

All new show footage has been released for SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL in London, which opened at the Eventim Apollo last night (Tuesday 19 July). Check out the video here!. (more...)

VIDEO: Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands Get Ready to Bring & JULIET to Broadway

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

& Juliet, the new musical featuring the iconic pop anthems of Max Martin, is due to arrive on Broadway this fall! Two of its stars are Broadway favorites Stark Sands and Betsy Wolfe, who play Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway. In this video, catch up with the pair as they continue their run in Toronto and get ready to take the show on the road to New York City!. (more...)

H.E.R. to Star as Belle in ABC's BEAUTY & THE BEAST 30th Anniversary Special

by Michael Major

Five-time GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. can now add Disney princess to her robust resume as she transforms into Belle for ABC's upcoming animated and live-action blended special, "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration." The singer will lead never-before-seen musical performances paying homage to the beloved tale.. (more...)

VIDEO: KINKY BOOTS in Rehearsal For its Return Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Kinky Boots released a sneak peek into their rehearsal room as they prepare to return to the stage beginning on July 26th at off-Broadway's Stage 42. The video features a behind the scenes look as the company prepares to put the boots on once again, as well as interviews with select company members about the show's impact and the journey of bringing the uplifting story back to NYC. . (more...)

Deirdre O'Connell & More to Star in Sarah Ruhl's BECKY NURSE OF SALEM at Lincoln Center Theater This Fall

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center Theater has announced its upcoming production of Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman. Becky Nurse of Salem will begin previews Thursday, October 27 and open on Thursday, November 21 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!