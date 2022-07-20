Photos: Gaten Matarazzo Returns to Broadway in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo returned to Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen, beginning performances as Jared Kleinman last night, July 19.

Backstage after the performance, he was visited by Stranger Things co-stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Best known for his portrayal of Dustin on Stranger Things, Matarazzo made his Broadway debut in 2011 in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (starring alongside Dear Evan Hansen's 'Heidi Hansen' Jessica Phillips), was part of the 2013 Godspell cast, and last appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, a role he also played on the 25th Anniversary North American tour. He is a SAG Award-recipient and was recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the top 30 stars under the age of 30.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas