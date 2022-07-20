VIDEO: Watch an All New Trailer For TOMORROW MORNING, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Samantha Barks

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, West End and Broadway stars, Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo will lead the film adaptation of Laurence Mark Wythe's musical Tomorrow Morning.

The film now has a release date of October 17, and a trailer has been released. Check it out below!

In this timeless universal love story, the clock ticks down to two monumental days in the life of Bill and Catherine. Two perspectives of one story collide across time, seen in parallel yet ten years apart: on the eve of their wedding, as they embark on life together while coping with a life-changing event, and after a decade of marriage as they wrestle with the impact of their divorce on life with their young son.

The film will be the directorial debut of Nick Winston and will feature new songs from Wythe. The cast also includes Joan Collins, Omid Djalili, Henry Goodman, Harriet Thorpe, and Anita Dobson.