Photos: Cast Announced for SING STREET at The Huntington - Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals

The Huntington in association with Sing Street LLC will present the exuberant new musical Sing Street, based on the hit 2016 indie film of the same title by John Carney ("Modern Love," Begin Again, Once), with a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus, Once), and music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) and Carney, playing at The Huntington's Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA from August 26 to October 2, 2022.

Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent on Broadway and at The Huntington) directs, and Tony Award winner & Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge on Broadway) choreographs.

The story is set in Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Eighteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress Raphina, a mysterious girl who catches Conor's eye. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, Sing Street celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music.

The score features original songs such as "The Riddle of the Model" and "Drive It Like You Stole It," all played by the young actor-musicians of the ensemble, and references songs from iconic '80s bands such as Depeche Mode, Duran Duran, and The Cure.

With a 15-member cast and a backstage crew of 16, Sing Street will be the largest Huntington production yet at the Calderwood/BCA in the venue's 18-year history. The ensemble members, in alphabetical order, are:

Adam Bregman as 18-year-old Conor Lawlor, who when forced to change schools due to his parents' belt-tightening, decides to form a band in order to get the attention of a girl. Credits include the films Tolkien and The Effects of Lying.

Courtnee Carter as Raphina, the mysterious and effortlessly cool girl with aspirations of modelling who inspires Conor to start a band. Credits include Billy Porter's directorial debut film Anything's Possible, and Once on this Island on Broadway and national tour.

Billy Carter as Robert Lawlor, Conor's down-on-his-luck, architect father. Credits include A Moon for the Misbegotten on Broadway, and Hangmen, Shining City (opposite Matthew Broderick), and Sing Street at NYTW Off Broadway.

Jack DiFalco as Barry Bray, the school bully. Credits include The Ferryman, Torch Song, and Marvin's Room on Broadway, and the film of The Goldfinch (playing Nicole Kidman's son).

Dónal Finn as Brendan Lawlor, Conor's supportive, if slightly agoraphobic, older brother who coaches him about music and love. Credits include The Wheels of Time for Amazon and The Witcher on Netflix.

Anthony Genovesi as Declan, a classmate and the band's strong-and-silent percussionist. Credits include Sing Street at NYTW.

Michael Lepore as Gary, a classmate and bandmate of Conor's. Credits include Spring Awakening (Irondale Center), Bright and Brave (Dixon Place), and Hair (Hofstra University).

Diego Lucano as Darren Mulvey, a fast-talking, problem-solving classmate who quickly becomes Conor's friend and the band's manager. Credits include School of Rock on Broadway, Trevor: The Musical Off Broadway and on Disney+.

Elijah Lyons as Larry, a classmate and bandmate of Conor's.

Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as Anne Lawlor, Conor's sardonic college-student, older sister. A recent graduate of Northwestern, her credits include the first national tour of Pretty Woman.

Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, band member Eamon's mother and a local piano teacher who encourages the band and lets them rehearse at their house. Credits include It Shoulda Been You, Once, Sunday in the Park with George, Chicago, Assassins, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Ragtime on Broadway, and Sing Street at NYTW.

Gian Perez as Kevin, a classmate and bandmate of Conor's. Credits include Sing Street at NYTW, Next to Normal at Westport Country Playhouse, La Carreta with Pregones/PRTT and Roundabout Theatre.

Dee Roscioli as Penny Lawlor, Conor's put-upon mother. Credits include Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and across the country, as well as The Cher Show and Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway.

Armand Schultz as Brother Baxter, the uptight and unforgiving head of the Synge Street Christian Brothers School. Credits include Frost/Nixon, The Herbal Bed, A View from the Bridge, and The Secret Rapture on Broadway, and "Inventing Anna" on Netflix.

Ben Wang as Eamon, a classmate and bandmate of Conor's, whose mother welcomes the band to their house for rehearsals. Credits include the upcoming "American Born Chinese" TV series on Disney+

Understudies include Gable Kinsman, Ale Philippides, and Virginia Vogel.

The production features scenic design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (Once, An American in Paris), costume design by Crowley and Lisa Zinni (Freestyle Love Supreme), lighting design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Once, Frozen), sound design by Tony and Grammy Award winner & Olivier Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), video design by Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy) and Brad Peterson (West Side Story), and hair and makeup design by Tommy Kurzman (Mrs. Doubtfire). Music supervision is by Peter Gordeno and Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice), Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) is music director, with casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Production stage manager is Karyn Meek and stage manager is Amanda Spooner.

Sing Street first opened with sold-out shows at New York Theatre Workshop in 2019. The production was set to begin performances on Broadway in March 2020 but was forced to cancel its dates due to the COVID pandemic.

The Sing Street original cast recording from Sony Masterworks Broadway is available to stream or download on all major digital service providers.