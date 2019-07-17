Wake Up With BWW 7/17: WAITRESS Closing, Webber's CINDERELLA Coming to Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Andrew Lloyd Webber is bringing his modern Cinderella to Broadway! Webber recently revealed in an interview that the musical is opening on Broadway next year. No further details have been revealed.

The diner is closing up shop! Waitress will play its final performance on Broadway on January 5, 2020, after a run of close to 4 years.

Has The Little Mermaid live action film found its Prince Eric in Harry Styles? The singer and heartthrob is in talks to play the iconic character in the upcoming remake. Casting for this role has not been confirmed.



1) Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Broadway Plans for His Modern CINDERELLA

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a London workshop recently took place for Andrew Lloyd Webber's modern musical remake of Cinderella, which welcomed some of Broadway's most notable producers and theatre owners. Now the composer has revealed in an recent interview with Good Morning Britain that the musical will open on Broadway next year.. (more...)

2) Breaking News: WAITRESS to End Broadway Run in January

On Tuesday, BroadwayWorld learned that WAITRESS will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Featuring a book by Jessie Nelson and a score by Sara Bareilles WAITRESS began performances on Broadway on March 25, 2016, and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. . (more...)

3) Billy Porter, FOSSE/VERDON, Rachel Brosnahan Nominated for 2019 EMMY AWARDS

by TV News Desk

Celebrity presenters Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden announced the nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards on July 16, 2019.. (more...)

4) Stagedoor Manor Unveils New Massive, State-of-the-Art Costume Shop

When you're the world's premier performing arts summer camp, what do you do when you need to fit 900 kids for multiple costumes each as part of 42 full-production shows each year? You build a state-of-the-art costume shop to house the more than 17,000 hanging costumes and countless accessories, providing each actor with his or her own Broadway-like experience for fittings and styling.. (more...)

5) Harry Styles in Talks to Play Prince Eric in THE LITTLE MERMAID

by TV News Desk

Harry Styles is in early negotiations to play Prince Eric in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, according to The Hollywood Reporter.. (more...)

What we're watching: Watch a Sneak Peek of Melanie Moore & Matt Doyle in FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE!

Freddie Falls in Love, a joyously unrestrained and captivating dance play starring some of today's hottest performers from stage and screen, including Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore, will play a limited theatrical engagement this summer at The Joyce Theater.

Social Butterfly: Tom Hiddleston Gets Ready for Broadway Debut in BETRAYAL!

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal, which begins its strictly limited 17-week engagement on Wednesday, August 14 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street), with an official opening night on Thursday, September 5 at 6:30pm.

Tom Hiddleston is getting ready to make his Broadway debut in the play by posing outside of the theatre!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lucie Arnaz, who turns 68 today!

Arnaz has had a diversified career spanning over 45 years in show business and it all began with a recurring role on TV's "The Lucy Show," opposite her mother, Lucille Ball. She has appeared on the New York stage in They're Playing Our Song (Theatre World, LA Drama Critics and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Grace and Glorie; in the London premiere of The Witches Of Eastwick; in the Coconut Grove Playhouse premieres of Once Removed and A Picasso; in national tours of Seesaw, Whose Life Is It Anyway?,Social Security and My One And Only (Sarah Siddons Award); and in regional theatre productions of Wonderful Town, Master Class, Cabaret, The Guardsman, Annie Get Your Gun, I Do! I Do!, Educating Rita, Vanities, and Mack And Mabel, to name just a few. Her TV credits include "The Lucie Arnaz Show," "Sons And Daughters," "The Black Dahlia," "The Mating Season," "Who Gets The Friends?," "Washington Mistress," "Death Scream" and six seasons of Here's Lucy. Her film credits include The Jazz Singer (Golden Globe Nomination), Down To You, Second Thoughts, Billy Jack Goes To Washington, The Pack, Wild Seven and she lent her voice to the animated fantasy about the NY Yankees, Henry And Me.

