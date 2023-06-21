Wake Up With BWW 6/21: WICKED Film Shifts Premiere Date, CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

The premiere date for the second part of the Wicked movie has been shifted to be released a month earlier than originally planned! Wicked stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and more. Learn more about the movie and when you'll be able to see it below!

Manhattan Concert Productions will present a concert performance of Children of Eden, for one-night-only in Lincoln Center’s newly renovated David Geffen Hall. The concert is set to star Auli'i Cravalho, Norm Lewis, Jordan Fisher, and more. Find out who's starring and how you can attend below!

Lolita Chakrabarti’s LIFE OF PI has set its closing date. The production will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Additional casting has been revealed for The Shark is Broken on Broadway. Alex Brightman will star as Richard Dreyfuss opposite Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, joining Ian Shaw. Learn more about the show below!

Plus, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Courtney Reed this summer! Reed returns to Broadway in the role of Satine, having originated the role in the First National Tour.

WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected

by Michael Major

Universal has shifted the premiere date for the second part of the Wicked movie to a month earlier than its original release date. Wicked stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.. (more...)

Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN

by Stephi Wild

Manhattan Concert Productions will present a concert performance of Children of Eden, for one-night-only in Lincoln Center’s newly renovated David Geffen Hall. Find out who is starring, and how you can get tickets, here!. (more...)

LIFE OF PI Announces Broadway Closing Date

by Nicole Rosky

Lolita Chakrabarti’s LIFE OF PI will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.. (more...)

Alex Brightman and Colin Donnell Join THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman will star as Richard Dreyfuss opposite Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, joining Ian Shaw in The Shark Is Broken on Broadway. Check out all of the details!. (more...)

Video: Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond

by Michael Major

Bowen Yang gave an update on filming the highly-anticipated Wicked movie musical adaptation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night. Yang, who plays Shiz University student Pfannee in the film, gave an update on who will be playing Dr. Dillamond, a goat professor at Shiz. Watch the video now!. (more...)

PRIMA FACIE, Starring Jodie Comer, Recoups Investment on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

James Bierman of Empire Street Productions, lead producer of Prima Facie on Broadway, has announced that the production has recouped its $4.1 million capitalization costs as of June 18, 2023 after 10 weeks of performances. . (more...)

Courtney Reed Joins Broadway Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as Satine

by Stephi Wild

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Courtney Reed this summer! Reed returns to Broadway in the role of Satine, having originated the role in the First National Tour. She will begin performances on Tuesday, August 1 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.. (more...)

Comedian Randy Rainbow Announces The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR

by A.A. Cristi

America's favorite musical satirist, Randy Rainbow, is “running for President” and he's taking his musical comedy campaign on the road with the Randy Rainbow for President Tour. . (more...)

Casey Nicholaw Will Direct HERCULES in Hamburg

by Alan Henry

Disney's HERCULES will open in Hamburg as a spectacular musical full of humor, adventure, and joie de vivre that transforms the Stage Theater Neue Flora into the fantastic mythical world of the Greek gods. The production will begin performances on March 24th, 2024 and will be directed by Casey Nicholaw, and advance tickets are now on sale.. (more...)

