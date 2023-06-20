WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected

The two-part Wicked movie is currently filming in the U.K.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park
Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Photo 3 Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
Photos: Darren Criss & Julianne Hough Host The Second Annual Tony Awards After, After Part Photo 4 Photos: Criss & Hough Host Tony Awards After, After Party

WICKED Film
Click Here for More on WICKED Film
WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected

Universal has shifted the premiere date for the second part of the Wicked movie to November 26, 2025.

Deadline reports that the film's release date has been moved up one month after originally being set for a Christmas 2025 release date.

As previously reported, the first part of the Wicked film will be released worldwide on November 27, 2024.

In a recent Instagram post, Cynthia Erivo showed that the script for the second part is titled "Wicked Part Two: For Good." Director Jon M. Chu later stated that that is currently the working title for the film.Â 

The Wicked movie is currently being filmed in the U.K. and is expected to wrap filming later this month. It starsÂ Ariana GrandeÂ as Glinda,Â Cynthia ErivoÂ as Elphaba,Â Jonathan BaileyÂ as Fiyero,Â Ethan SlaterÂ as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose,Â Michelle YeohÂ andÂ Jeff GoldblumÂ as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively.

The film also includesÂ Bronwyn JamesÂ as ShenShen, Bowen Yang as Pfanee,Â Keala SettleÂ as Miss Coddle,Â Aaron TeohÂ as Avaric, Michael Carmichael as Nikidik, andÂ Adam James.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies Doctor Dillamond Photo
Video: Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond

Bowen Yang gave an update on filming the highly-anticipated Wicked movie musical adaptation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night. Yang, who plays Shiz University studentÂ Pfannee in the film, gave an update on who will be playing Dr. Dillamond, a goat professor at Shiz. Watch the video now!

2
Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas Both Auditioned For the WICKED Movie Photo
Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas Both Auditioned For the WICKED Movie

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas have both revealed that they both auditioned for the same role in the Wicked movie. The two Jonas Brothers stated that they unsuccessfully went up against each other for an unspecified part.

3
WICKED Movie Footage Shown at CinemaCon Photo
WICKED Movie Footage Shown at CinemaCon

The first footage of the Wicked movie was shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last night. Audio of 'Defying Gravity' and 'Popular' were played, giving attendees a first listen to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo singing Stephen Schwartz's iconic music. New shots of Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard were also revealed.

4
Video: Kristin Chenoweth on Ariana Grande Calling Her With WICKED Updates Photo
Video: Kristin Chenoweth on Ariana Grande Calling Her With WICKED Updates

Kristin Chenoweth sat down on The Kelly Clarkson Show this morning, discussing the advice that she gave to Ariana Grande before she films the upcoming Wicked film adaptation. The original Glinda also discussed the phone calls she receives from Grande, from the moment she first got the role to updates during filming. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Juno Rucker Releases Debut Album 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'Juno Rucker Releases Debut Album 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'
Video: DDG Releases Music Video for 'I'm Geekin' With NLE Choppa & BiaVideo: DDG Releases Music Video for 'I'm Geekin' With NLE Choppa & Bia
Orrin Evans Drops New Single 'The Red Door'Orrin Evans Drops New Single 'The Red Door'
Video: Goblynne Debuts 'Where This Goes' VideoVideo: Goblynne Debuts 'Where This Goes' Video

Videos

Video: Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video Video: Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You