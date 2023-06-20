WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Universal has shifted the premiere date for the second part of the Wicked movie to November 26, 2025.

Deadline reports that the film's release date has been moved up one month after originally being set for a Christmas 2025 release date.

As previously reported, the first part of the Wicked film will be released worldwide on November 27, 2024.

In a recent Instagram post, Cynthia Erivo showed that the script for the second part is titled "Wicked Part Two: For Good." Director Jon M. Chu later stated that that is currently the working title for the film.Â

The Wicked movie is currently being filmed in the U.K. and is expected to wrap filming later this month. It starsÂ Ariana GrandeÂ as Glinda,Â Cynthia ErivoÂ as Elphaba,Â Jonathan BaileyÂ as Fiyero,Â Ethan SlaterÂ as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose,Â Michelle YeohÂ andÂ Jeff GoldblumÂ as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively.

The film also includesÂ Bronwyn JamesÂ as ShenShen, Bowen Yang as Pfanee,Â Keala SettleÂ as Miss Coddle,Â Aaron TeohÂ as Avaric, Michael Carmichael as Nikidik, andÂ Adam James.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.