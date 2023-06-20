PRIMA FACIE, Starring Jodie Comer, Recoups Investment on Broadway

James Bierman of Empire Street Productions, lead producer of Prima Facie on Broadway, has announced that the production has recouped its $4.1 million capitalization costs as of June 18, 2023 after 10 weeks of performances.



The production also set an eight performance week house record for the Golden Theatre, grossing $1,107,829.96 for the week ending 6/18/23. The record was previously held by Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, which grossed $1,077,919 for the week ending 6/17/18.

“Bringing Prima Facie to Broadway has been a journey of responsibility and faith that has been met with a response that we only dared to dream of when we set out. Suzie Miller’s urgent play, Justin Martin’s forensic direction, and our design team’s visceral production have been the backdrop for Jodie Comer’s extraordinary performance as Tessa Ensler, and the way that audiences have embraced all of this has been truly humbling. That this play could speak louder than the sum of its parts and spark debates looking for change in the US and the UK is thrilling. That we could empower over 1,000 people who have been affected by the play’s themes to be part of an artwork on 45th Street is stunning.,” Bierman commented. “I am especially pleased that we were able to recoup on Broadway whilst playing a limited engagement and also holding true to low price and free ticket initiatives to ensure the show could reach audiences from all walks of life.”



Prima Facie is produced on Broadway by Empire Street Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Broadway Across America, Barbara Broccoli, Caiola Productions, Kristin Caskey, Echo Lake Entertainment, Eilene Davidson Productions, Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Faliro House, FilmNation Entertainment, Dale Franzen, L.T.D. Productions Inc., Holly Anderson Levow, Stephanie P. McClelland, Olympus Theatricals, Rachel Sussman and The Shubert Organization.



Prima Facie began performances on April 11, 2023 and opened April 23, 2023 to rave reviews at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). The production, which was extended by popular demand, ends its limited engagement on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Jodie Comer made her Broadway debut in the solo play by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin. Tickets are available at Telecharge.com.



For her performance in Prima Facie, Comer won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Solo Performance, and a Theatre World Award for her stage debut. For the West End production, Comer won the Olivier Award for Best Actress, the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Play, the West End Debut Award from The Stage, and the BroadwayWorld UK/West End Award for Best Newcomer.



Playwright Suzie Miller won the Olivier Award and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.



Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.