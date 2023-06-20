Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN

The concert will be led by Broadway veterans Tony Yazbeck (stage director) and Kimberly Grigsby (music director) on February 18, 2024.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Manhattan Concert Productions will present a concert performance of Children of Eden, for one-night-only in Lincoln Center’s newly renovated David Geffen Hall. This concert performance on February 18, 2024 at 8:00 pm will be led by Broadway veterans Tony Yazbeck (stage director) and Kimberly Grigsby (music director) and will feature a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United states, a star-studded cast and creative team, and the acclaimed New York City Chamber Orchestra.

The principal cast for this performance includes Auli’i Cravalho (Yonah), Nikki Renée Daniels (Eve), Jordan Fisher (Cain), Norm Lewis (Father), and Paul Alexander Nolan (Adam). Casting is by The Telsey Office/Craig Burns, CSA.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by John Caird, Children of Eden is based on the Book of Genesis and depicts the rise and fall of Adam and Eve, the lives of their subsequent offspring, Cain and Abel, and then, 1,000 years later, Noah and the flood. Examining themes of family, love and loss, Children of Eden is one of the most frequently licensed properties by Music Theater International.

Children of Eden will join MCP’s previous Broadway Series concert performances which include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2020), The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013) and Ragtime (2013).

Tickets for Children of Eden will go on sale this summer with further cast and creative team announcements to follow.



