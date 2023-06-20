Casey Nicholaw Will Direct HERCULES in Hamburg

A new version of the stage show will open in Hamburg next year.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park
Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Photo 3 Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
Photos: Darren Criss & Julianne Hough Host The Second Annual Tony Awards After, After Part Photo 4 Photos: Criss & Hough Host Tony Awards After, After Party

Casey Nicholaw Will Direct HERCULES in Hamburg Disney's HERCULES will open in Hamburg as a spectacular musical full of humor, adventure, and joie de vivre that transforms the Stage Theater Neue Flora into the fantastic mythical world of the Greek gods. The production will begin performances on March 24th, 2024 and will be directed by Casey Nicholaw, and advance tickets are now on sale.

For the first time in the history of Disney Theatrical Productions, a Disney musical is being developed in Hamburg. "For 25 years, the knowledgeable Hamburg audience has loved our musicals and has already enthusiastically received five of our Disney-on-Broadway shows. We are honored to now present our sixth title - a Disney Theatrical World Premiere and a historic first for this dynamic market," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions. "We are delighted to be able to premiere this sweeping new rendition of HERCULES there next year."

Uschi Neuss, CEO of Stage Entertainment Germany, is delighted with this extraordinary decision: "We would like to thank Disney Theatrical Productions for the trust they have placed in us and for the decades of successful cooperation. With Disney's HERCULES, a brand new musical highlight is currently being created. It has everything our audiences want in a Disney musical: world-renowned songs, spectacular sets and larger-than-life characters that make us laugh and cry.” 

Inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios, viewers can expect a brand new musical adventure. An immortal hero, incomparably staged: Disney's HERCULES is the story of a demigod who embarks on a quest for his place in the world. The musical guarantees great feelings, rousing music, powerful voices, spectacular stage sets, and elaborate costumes - divine musical fun for young and old.

The score, written by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy winners Alan Menken and David Zippel, includes all the R&B and gospel hits known from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song Go the Distance. The duo also wrote some new songs for the stage version.

Disney's HERCULES is a musical adventure at its finest, with songs and lyrics by eight-time Academy Award® winners Alan Menken and David Zippel , and based on the book by Tony Award® winners Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of The Londoner Young Vic).

Hamburg will be the first place in the world to host the brand new musical HERCULES - with new songs written especially for the stage by the film's composer and lyricist. This exciting new production, which features set design and additional video design by Dane Laffrey and lighting design by Jeff Croiter, is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin) and co-choreographer Tanisha Scott; sound design by Kai Harada and costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switzer. The production team also includes video designer George Reeve , the puppet designer James Oritz , hairstyles and wigs by Mia M. Neal , makeup by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick . The music team is led by music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin , orchestration by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert , dance arrangements by David Chase . First stage versions were performed at The Public Theater in New Jersey in 2019 and at the Paper Mill Playhouse earlier this year.

Disney's HERCULES was written as a 1997 animated film by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi; It was directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements. HERCULES was the eighth of 10 animated films from the Disney film renaissance, which began in 1989. These include the greatest classics, such as "Aladdin", "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Lion King", which made Disney the leading producer of animated films in Hollywood.

Previous productions of Hercules were directed by Lear deBessonet.

Photo: Courtesy of Stage Entertainment 





RELATED STORIES

1
York Theatre Company Will Honor Patti LuPone and Jamie DeRoy at Gala Evening This November Photo
York Theatre Company Will Honor Patti LuPone and Jamie DeRoy at Gala Evening This November

The York Theatre Company will honor musical theater legend Patti LuPone with the 2023 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater and producer Jamie deRoy with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award at the 31st Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala.

2
PRIMA FACIE, Starring Jodie Comer, Recoups Investment on Broadway Photo
PRIMA FACIE, Starring Jodie Comer, Recoups Investment on Broadway

James Bierman of Empire Street Productions, lead producer of Prima Facie on Broadway, has announced that the production has recouped its $4.1 million capitalization costs as of June 18, 2023 after 10 weeks of performances.   

3
Tonys Bring a Boost, But Uncertainty Remains Photo
Tonys Bring a Boost, But Uncertainty Remains

In the “The Tonys Are Too Big to Fail” conversation, what no one mentioned was that the industry no longer knows the true impact of the awards. Ever since the pandemic, we seem to never be able to clearly answer the “what sells” question beyond naming film and TV stars.

4
Alex Brightman and Colin Donnell Join THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway Photo
Alex Brightman and Colin Donnell Join THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway

Two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman will star as Richard Dreyfuss opposite Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, joining Ian Shaw in The Shark Is Broken on Broadway. Check out all of the details!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 6/20: Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, New CABARET Clips, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/20: Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, New CABARET Clips, and More!
Terrence McNally and More to Be Inducted to the LGBTQ Wall of HonorTerrence McNally and More to Be Inducted to the LGBTQ Wall of Honor
Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85
Wake Up With BWW 6/19: TONY AWARDS Recap, Father's Day Playlist, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/19: TONY AWARDS Recap, Father's Day Playlist, and More!

Videos

Video: Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video Video: Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You