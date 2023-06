Casey Nicholaw Will Direct HERCULES in Hamburg

Disney's HERCULES will open in Hamburg as a spectacular musical full of humor, adventure, and joie de vivre that transforms the Stage Theater Neue Flora into the fantastic mythical world of the Greek gods. The production will begin performances on March 24th, 2024 and will be directed by Casey Nicholaw, and advance tickets are now on sale.

For the first time in the history of Disney Theatrical Productions, a Disney musical is being developed in Hamburg. "For 25 years, the knowledgeable Hamburg audience has loved our musicals and has already enthusiastically received five of our Disney-on-Broadway shows. We are honored to now present our sixth title - a Disney Theatrical World Premiere and a historic first for this dynamic market," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions. "We are delighted to be able to premiere this sweeping new rendition of HERCULES there next year."

Uschi Neuss, CEO of Stage Entertainment Germany, is delighted with this extraordinary decision: "We would like to thank Disney Theatrical Productions for the trust they have placed in us and for the decades of successful cooperation. With Disney's HERCULES, a brand new musical highlight is currently being created. It has everything our audiences want in a Disney musical: world-renowned songs, spectacular sets and larger-than-life characters that make us laugh and cry.”

Inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios, viewers can expect a brand new musical adventure. An immortal hero, incomparably staged: Disney's HERCULES is the story of a demigod who embarks on a quest for his place in the world. The musical guarantees great feelings, rousing music, powerful voices, spectacular stage sets, and elaborate costumes - divine musical fun for young and old.

The score, written by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy winners Alan Menken and David Zippel, includes all the R&B and gospel hits known from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song Go the Distance. The duo also wrote some new songs for the stage version.

Disney's HERCULES is a musical adventure at its finest, with songs and lyrics by eight-time Academy Award® winners Alan Menken and David Zippel , and based on the book by Tony Award® winners Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of The Londoner Young Vic).

Hamburg will be the first place in the world to host the brand new musical HERCULES - with new songs written especially for the stage by the film's composer and lyricist. This exciting new production, which features set design and additional video design by Dane Laffrey and lighting design by Jeff Croiter, is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin) and co-choreographer Tanisha Scott; sound design by Kai Harada and costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switzer. The production team also includes video designer George Reeve , the puppet designer James Oritz , hairstyles and wigs by Mia M. Neal , makeup by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick . The music team is led by music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin , orchestration by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert , dance arrangements by David Chase . First stage versions were performed at The Public Theater in New Jersey in 2019 and at the Paper Mill Playhouse earlier this year.

Disney's HERCULES was written as a 1997 animated film by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi; It was directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements. HERCULES was the eighth of 10 animated films from the Disney film renaissance, which began in 1989. These include the greatest classics, such as "Aladdin", "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Lion King", which made Disney the leading producer of animated films in Hollywood.

Previous productions of Hercules were directed by Lear deBessonet.