Video: Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond

Bowen Yang gave an update on filming the highly-anticipated Wicked movie musical adaptation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night.

Yang, who plays Shiz University student Pfannee in the film, teased the casting of Dr. Dillamond, a goat professor at Shiz, in the upcoming film after fans noticed it was the only princpal role that had yet to be announced.

"Right now, it's a lovely puppeteer ... they're going to cast her later but it's a puppeteer named Louisa and she's been doing amazing line reads."

Yang also shared what it's like working with the star-studded cast on the new film, sharing the story of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" with Jeff Goldblum at the piano during a cast gathering.

"It's going great. Everyone just gets along. For a movie this big, it feels like we're making a little indie because everyone's just like sweet and nice but no one feels bigger than the project, which is so great. I mean, no one is bigger than the Wizard of Oz," the Saturday Night Live star continued.

The first part of the two Wicked movies will be released on November 27, 2024. The second part of the film will be released on December 25, 2025.

The film stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively.

The film also includes Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, Michael Carmichael as Nikidik, and Adam James.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

