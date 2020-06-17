Wake Up With BWW 6/17: AMERICAN UTOPIA Coming to HBO, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

HBO will present the filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway show David Byrne's American Utopia, directed by Academy Award® winning director Spike Lee.

The cast album for Hamilton has become the sixth longest charting cast album in Billboard 200 history, logging its 246th week on the Billboard 200 this week. With this milestone, Hamilton now pulls ahead of The Music Man in the rankings.

Members of the Film & TV Music community are contributing their talents to SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES: A CELEBRATION FOR THE FILM & TV MUSIC COMMUNITY, an online benefit event for MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund. Participants will include Patti LuPone, Zachary Levi, Anika Noni Rose, Darren Criss and more!

1) BWW EXCLUSIVE: Watch The West End Men Sing 'Defying Gravity'

BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked. Watch the video below!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: RENT Opens Tonight in South Korea; Hear the Cast Sing 'No Day But Today' and Read a Touching Tribute to Theatre Artists Across the World

by Stage Tube

Rent opens tonight in Seoul, South Korea. In honor of the opening, director Andy Senor, Jr. posted a video of the cast singing 'No Day But Today' with a touching tribute letter to theatre artists all over the world.. (more...)

3) HBO to Present DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA

by TV News Desk

HBO will present the filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway show David Byrne's American Utopia, directed by Academy Award® winning director Spike Lee, it was announced today by Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.. (more...)

4) Patti LuPone, Zachary Levi, Anika Noni Rose, Darren Criss and More Join SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES Benefit

Members of the Film & TV Music community, made up of composers, songwriters, music editors, music supervisors, studio executives and more, are contributing their talents to SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES: A CELEBRATION FOR THE FILM & TV MUSIC COMMUNITY, an online benefit event for MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Kicks Off Symphony Space's Virtual Bloomsday on Broadway With a Reading From 'Ulysses'

by Stage Tube

Stephen Colbert kicked off Symphony Space's Virtual Bloomsday on Broadway with a reading from 'Ulysses' Episode I: Telemachus.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Gluck's Iphigénie en Tauride, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Lillias White hosts Broadway Song/Story Time on Broadway Babysitters today at 11am. Check it out here!

- Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker host The Chaos Twins today at 4pm! Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Tune in right here on BroadwayWorld!

- Join three-time Tony Award nominee Rebecca Luker for At Home With Rebecca Luker tonight at 8pm. This is an evening of song hosted by Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana and featuring a conversation with Ms. Luker and Katie Couric.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Behind the Rainbow Flag: Andre De Shields Pens Original Piece 'dating in armageddon'

BroadwayWorld is celebrating Pride Month with Behind the Rainbow Flag. This series will feature theatre artists, who are members of the LGTBQ+ community sharing their stories, advice, or other pieces related to their identity.

Andre De Shields has penned a powerful original piece, called 'dating in armageddon'. Read the piece in full here!

What we're geeking out over: HAMILTON Reaches Milestone as Sixth-Longest-Charting Cast Album in Billboard 200 History

The cast album for Hamilton has become the sixth longest charting cast album in Billboard 200 history, logging its 246th week on the Billboard 200 this week. With this milestone, Hamilton now pulls ahead of The Music Man in the rankings.

What we're watching: Tituss Burgess Releases 'Dance M.F.' Pride Edition Video

Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician and writer, and star of "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Tituss Burgess has released the Pride Edition video of his song 'Dance M.F.'

