HAMILTON Reaches Milestone as Sixth-Longest-Charting Cast Album in Billboard 200 History

Billboard has reported that the cast album for Hamilton has become the sixth longest charting cast album in Billboard 200 history, logging its 246th week on the Billboard 200 this week.

With this milestone, Hamilton now pulls ahead of The Music Man in the rankings.

The 10 cast albums with the most weeks on the Billboard 200 are:

My Fair Lady, 480 Weeks

Highlights from The Phantom Of the Opera, 331 Weeks

The Sound of Music, 276 Weeks

Camelot, 265 Weeks

The Phantom Of the Opera, 255 Weeks

Hamilton: An American Musical, 246 Weeks

The Music Man, 245 Weeks

Fiddler on the Roof, 206 Weeks

West Side Story, 186 Weeks

Man of La Mancha, 167 Weeks

