Behind the Rainbow Flag: Andre De Shields Pens Original Piece 'dating in armageddon'

Click Here for More Articles on Behind the Rainbow Flag

BroadwayWorld is celebrating Pride Month with Behind the Rainbow Flag. This series will feature theatre artists, who are members of the LGTBQ+ community sharing their stories, advice, or other pieces related to their identity.

Andre De Shields has penned a powerful original piece, called 'dating in armageddon'. Read the piece in full, below.

dating in armageddon

they say that ignorance is bliss

they say that silence is golden

they say that the best things in life are free

well, i say arthur ashes to ashes and magic dust to dust

there are no they in this battle

there's only we and us

ignorance

in the beginning

we should have known or, at least, have guessed

when our warriors started falling

not in the heat of battle

but from the heat of their own brains

frying at the un-human temperature of 105 degrees

we should have known

but we didn't

what the fuck

they were strangers, distant others, unknown and un-named

we should have known

but how could we have?

we should have guessed

but why would we have?

silence



julio was the first to go

julio was nuyorican, un hermano caliente

julio was so sharp he was bleeding

so hot you could tan in the rays of his smile

one day julio caught a bug

that he couldn't shake, rattle, or roll

next thing we knew

julio was forever chilled

shot in the head by a cold

there was nothing to be said

there was nothing to be done

no obits were ever written

you see, julio was #1

jesse had been a magnificent actor

the kind of craftsman you could really learn something from

but jesse's dream festered, rotted, and exploded

just like langston's raisin in the sun

i mean everybody cared

but no one was really scared

when jesse caught the flu

jesse checked out on stage

and with no sense of rage

we quietly counted jesse #2

ron danced

he danced to mysterious rhythms

he moved on light

on shadow

he danced to the beat of his own heart

his body singing songs we all could hear

until

his legs

his beautiful legs

his glorious legs

shriveled into fragile reeds

unable to support even his shrunken torso

and when ron partnered with the grim reaper

in a sweat-soaked, fever-pitch, blind pas-de-deux

it was called the gay plague

in ten-foot-high-new-york-post-headline letters

big enough for even republicans to see

and in whispers that were not quite whispers

ron was counted #3

brian was the handsome, only child

of mary and john doe

an honors student during the day

at night, on the down low

purple blotches began to eat away his skin

and white lesions devoured his brain

brian lost his manly good looks

and eventually went insane

so one night, with a handful of mother's sleeping pills

and an amyl nitrate-infused rag

brian laid his head down to sleep

in a plastic dry cleaner's bag

"in a white room

with black curtains

under heaven"

free

in the beginning

there was the word

and the word was...what? armageddon?

is it too late to repent of our sins

and seek refuge in the houses of those

who are protected from drought, famine, pestilence, and plague?

then the lord sent down an angel from on high

a screaming, violet, cockette angel of light

bearing tabloids that had been written upon by the finger of god

and the angel was called sylvester

"you make me feel mighty real"

in the beginning

there was the word

and the word was grid, g-r-i-d

gay related immuno-dificiency

and the beast would be known by the mark upon its brow

gridlocks

the world is dying

in mother africa

a.i.d.s. accompolishes what slavery could have never achieved

and all the many and diverse nations weaned at her breast

share the blood of an immuno-deficient civilization

the nations of

alan

barry

calvin

donald ray

eddie

frank

gary

hector

irving

jean-claude

kwan

larry k

michael

nkosie

ozzie

paul

quentin

richard

stanley

timothy

ulysses

victor

winston

xavier

youngblood

zane

regina

regina?!

regina was not male

regina was a woman

no, i mean it

regina was a woman-born woman

a biologically authentic uterus-bearing female

regina was a sistah

regina was a mother

regina was angry

angry at that big-nosed, big-lipped, big-foot, big-dick, big black man

she loved while living

and hated while dying

regina cursed him

with her last dying breath

she cursed him

"you low-down, lying motherfucker, why didn't you tell me?"

"you stupid, dumb-ass son-of-a-bitch, why didn't you tell me?"

why didn't he tell you what, regina?

"that he was gay"

but he wasn't

"then how did he get it?"

he got it the same way we all get it

ignorance

silence

and it's free

Related Articles