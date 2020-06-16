VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Releases 'Dance M.F.' Pride Edition Video

Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician and writer, and star of "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Tituss Burgess has released the Pride Edition video of his song 'Dance M.F.'

Tituss Burgess is quickly emerging as one of the entertainment industry's most versatile and dynamic performers, with his work in television, film and theater, generating both critical and commercial acclaim. Adding to his diverse talents, Tituss is releasing his first piece of music aimed squarely at the dance music culture and this year's many unstoppable virtual pride celebrations.

Dance M.F. is a sultry sexy stomper of a track with an attitude that is certain to bring comfort and escapism to our currently socially distanced souls. This song is a love letter to all the party people who in spite of the pandemic, are still committed to "live their best lives", party on down and celebrate Pride safely while in lockdown.

Said Tituss "Dance M.F. was born out of the panic I felt at the onset of the global crisis that has all of us in isolation. It was written for me - until I realized I wasn't the only one that needed to hear it".

The track features vocals by Imani Coppola and was co-written by Tituss Burgess, Imani Coppola, and Daniel Edinberg and produced by Daniel Edinberg, Michael Mangini and Tituss Burgess.

Burgess was first introduced to television audiences in Tina Fey's Emmy-winning NBC series 30 Rock, where he quickly became a breakout star in the series' fifth and sixth seasons. He went on to star as the indelible character of Titus Andromedon in the Emmy-nominated comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Over the course of the series' four seasons, Burgess was nominated for four Emmy, a SAG Award, two Critics' Choice TV Awards and won both a Webby Award and a Gold Derby TV Award. Among multiple film roles, Burgess was featured in the 2019 Golden Globe-nominated Netflix comedy, Dolemite Is My Name alongside Eddie Murphy; he'll lend his voice alongside an all-star cast in the upcoming Apple + animated series, 'Central Park' and will star opposite Jennifer Hudson as the Reverend James Cleveland in the highly-anticipated 2020 feature film 'Respect'.

