VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Kicks Off Symphony Space's Virtual Bloomsday on Broadway With a Reading From 'Ulysses'

Stephen Colbert kicked off Symphony Space's Virtual Bloomsday on Broadway with a reading from "Ulysses" Episode I: Telemachus.

Watch the video below!

Bloomsday on Broadway brings together a cavalcade of actors, authors, and musicians to commemorate June 16th, the international day of celebration for James Joyce's brilliant novel "Ulysses."

Stephen Colbert currently hosts the Emmy-nominated #1 show in late night The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He previously hosted The Colbert Report, following his work as a correspondent on The Daily Show. THE COLBERT REPORT received two Peabody Awards, two Grammy Awards, five Emmy Awards, and thirty-seven total Emmy nominations. Colbert has also authored five books, the most recent of which, Whose Boat Is This Boat?, was a #1 New York Times bestseller. All proceeds from the book benefited the victims of Hurricane Florence and Michael, and most recently, COVID-19 relief.

