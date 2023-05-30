Wake Up With BWW 5/30: GREY HOUSE Opens, Drama League Awards Red Carpet, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

We'd first like to wish a happy opening to Grey House, which officially opens on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre tonight!

Just last week, on Friday, May 19, the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards. BroadwayWorld is taking you on the red carpet with all of the creatives in attendence. Check out the video below!

Also, yesterday BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Robin Wagner, who designed scenery for landmark, critically acclaimed Broadway shows for over 50 years. Read his full obituary below.

Three-Time Tony Award-Winning Designer Robin Wagner Dies at 89

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Robin Wagner, who designed scenery for landmark, critically acclaimed Broadway shows for over 50 years.. (more...)

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

by Richard Ridge

In this video, watch as Tony nominee watch as Ruthie Ann Miles chats more about coming home to Broadway in Sweeney Todd, why this role was so important to her, and so much more.. (more...)

Words From The Wings: NEW YORK, NEW YORK's John Clay III on Backstage Rituals, Favorite Moments, and More!

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with John Clay III from New York, New York! Zach told us all about his pre-show rituals, favorite backstage moments, and more!. (more...)

Video: Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards

by BroadwayWorld TV

Just last week, on Friday, May 19, the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards, which were held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. In this video, watch as creatives from Broadway's hottest shows walk the red carpet!. (more...)

BWW Interview: Barry Brisco Proudly Assures That LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD

by Gil Kaan

Barry Brisco’s Love is a Battlefield returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival after nine years opening June 10, 2023, at the Limbic Arthouse. Barry directs his based-on-real-life script with the cast of Roy Fowler, Ian James, Johnny Manibusan, Michael C. Morello, Navene Shata, Jamarr Tillman and Arielle Thomas.. (more...)

THE SEARCH FOR CHOCOLATE Opens Next Month at Studio/Stage

by Stephi Wild

As a stressed-out young girl, Pamela seeks solace in chocolate. It's delicious. It gives you an endorphin rush. It makes you happy. Done to excess, it expands not only your horizons, but your waistline.. (more...)

GET GREAT Premieres at Hollywood Fringe Festival

by Stephi Wild

The anticipation is palpable as the Hollywood Fringe Festival approaches and proudly presents the premiere of 'Get Great,' a captivating one-woman show that promises to engage audiences and leave them both laughing and crying. Written and performed by Summer Spiegel, this intimate production takes center stage at the Actors Company from June 3rd to June 24th.. (more...)

- Grey House officially opens on Broadway tonight! Get a first look at the production here and meet the cast here!

