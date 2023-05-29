Three-Time Tony Award-Winning Designer Robin Wagner Dies at 89

He won Tony Awards for his work on The Producers, City of Angels and On the Twentieth Century.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Robin Wagner, who designed scenery for landmark, critically acclaimed Broadway shows for over 50 years.

Mr. Wagner had been a prominent designer for Broadway since the early 1960s. His credits included original productions of Hair, The Great White Hope, Mack & Mabel (nominated), Ballroom, Promises Promises, Jesus Christ Superstar (nominated), A Chorus Line, Lenny, On the Twentieth Century (Tony 1978), City of Angels (Tony 1990), and The Producers (Tony 2001). His other works encompassed Saturday Night Fever, 42nd Street, Dreamgirls (nominated), Jelly’s Last Jam (nominated), Song & Dance, Victor/Victoria, Angels in America: Parts 1 (nominated) and 2, The Boy from Oz, Chess (both the London production under the direction of Michael Bennett and the Broadway production), Crazy for You, Kristina Fran Duvmala (Malmo Musikteater, Sweden and Broadway-bound), Side Show, Kiss Me Kate (nominated), Jerome Robbin’s Broadway, The Boy from Oz, and Young Frankenstein (nominated).

His work extended to London's West End, including Crazy For You and Michael Bennett’s Chess.

He received accolades such as the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Maharam and other awards. His other theatrical work ranged from off-Broadway and regional theatre productions to ballet, opera, and rock & roll. His designs graced stages such as the Metropolitan, Vienna State, Royal Swedish, Royal Opera Covent Garden, and New York City Ballet. Wagner received the Lumen Award for The Rolling Stones 1975 Tour of the Americas. He had served as a trustee of the Joseph Papp Public Theater and was a member of the Theatre Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his partner, Susan Kowal, three children: Kurt Wagner, Leslie Wagner, Christie Wagner Lee (husband Richard), and granddaughter Clementine Lee.



