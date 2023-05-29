Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

Just eight years after winning a Tony Award for her performance in the acclaimed 2015 revival of The King and I, Ruthie Ann Miles is back with another nomination in the same category! Miles plays the complex Beggar Woman in Sweeney Todd and portraying the character is a challenge that she doesn't take lightly.

"I was kind of sad in opening and previews because I was concerned that people were not seeing my character. It's not about recognition and applause... but I didn't know if they were getting who she is and what she is suffering from," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Being nominated means that somebody saw her. That means the world to me."

Below, watch as Ruthie Ann chats more about coming home to Broadway, why this role was so important to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.