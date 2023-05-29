Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

Ruthie Ann Miles is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 1 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 2 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Photo 3 Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo 4 Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Just eight years after winning a Tony Award for her performance in the acclaimed 2015 revival of The King and I, Ruthie Ann Miles is back with another nomination in the same category! Miles plays the complex Beggar Woman in Sweeney Todd and portraying the character is a challenge that she doesn't take lightly.

"I was kind of sad in opening and previews because I was concerned that people were not seeing my character. It's not about recognition and applause... but I didn't know if they were getting who she is and what she is suffering from," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Being nominated means that somebody saw her. That means the world to me."

Below, watch as Ruthie Ann chats more about coming home to Broadway, why this role was so important to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Listen: My Friends From the Cast Recording of SWEENEY TODD Photo
Listen: 'My Friends' From the Cast Recording of SWEENEY TODD

A new song has been released from the forthcoming cast album for the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The album will be available later this year.

Photos: Julie Andrews and H.E.R. Visit SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo
Photos: Julie Andrews and H.E.R. Visit SWEENEY TODD on Broadway

See photos of Julie Andrews and H.E.R. visiting Sweeney Todd on Broadway.

Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Photo
Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Annaleigh Ashford chats more about coming home to Broadway in Sweeney Todd, why this role was so important to her, and so much more.

Listen: The Cast of SWEENEY TODD Performs The Ballad of Sweeney Todd Photo
Listen: The Cast of SWEENEY TODD Performs 'The Ballad of Sweeney Todd'

A new cast album will be released for the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. Ahead of the album's release, you can now listen to a sneak peek of the cast performing the show's opening number, The Balld of Sweeney Todd. Check out the full song here!


From This Author - Richard Ridge

Video: Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO'Video: Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO'
Video: Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony NominationVideo: Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys SeasonVideo: J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim ShowVideo: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show

Videos

Video: Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video Video: Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO' Video
Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You