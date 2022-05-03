Wake Up With BWW 5/3: SIX Live Cast Recording, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

CINDERELLA Cast Voices Anger Over Handling of Cancellation Announcement

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Cast members of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella in the West End are expressing their anger over the handling of the show's cancellation announcement.. (more...)

English Bernhardt and More Take Over Lead Roles in MEAN GIRLS on Tour

by Stephi Wild

Leading the tour as Cady Heron will be current Standby for the role, English Bernhardt, current ensemble member, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Karen Smith, Jasmine Rogers as Gretchen Wieners, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Janis Sarkisian, and Adriana Scalice as Standby for Cady, Regina, and Janis. . (more...)

Complete Cast Announced For Pre-Broadway A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Starring Will Swenson

by Stephi Wild

Complete casting has been announced for A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, as rehearsals begin today in New York ahead of the musical's world premiere, pre-Broadway engagement this summer at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.. (more...)

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released on May 6

by Stephi Wild

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT, the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night, will be released this week. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT will be released Friday, May 6 at 12AM in streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. . (more...)

Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke & André De Shields to Star in DEATH OF A SALESMAN on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Young Vic / West End production of Death of a Salesman is coming to Broadway next season. Director Miranda Cromwell co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott, and together they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.. (more...)

Cast Announced for Douglas Carter Beane & Lewis Flinn's New Musical HOOD at Asolo Rep

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced full casting for the new musical HOOD. Five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane reunites with composer and lyricist Lewis Flinn, his Give it Up/Lysistrata Jones collaborator, to bring to life this hilarious and stirring new theatrical adventure.. (more...)

MOULIN ROUGE Tour To Resume Performances In Chicago Tomorrow Following Cancelation Due To Shooting Near Venue

by BWW Staff

Following a shooting near the venue which caused the cancelation of performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, it was announced today that all Broadway In Chicago performances, including Moulin Rouge!, will resume performances as scheduled beginning Tuesday, May 3. . (more...)

VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Performs 'Maybe It Starts With Me' From MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on TODAY

by Michael Major

Shoshana Bean took to the stage on the TODAY Show this morning to perform 'Maybe It Starts With Me' from Mr. Saturday Night as part of TODAY's Best of Broadway Week. The track is taken from Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green's new score for Mr. Saturday Night, which features Bill Crystal reprising his role from the original 1992 film.. (more...)

Online Ticket Lottery Announced for PATTI LUPONE: SONGS FROM A HAT LCT 2022 Gala

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center Theater has announced an online ticket lottery for its 2022 Gala performance on Monday, May 9 at 7:30pm, when two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Patti LuPone will return to the Vivian Beaumont Theater to sing SONGS FROM A HAT, a concert to support Lincoln Center Theater's productions and education programs.. (more...)

Spring Awakening "Those You've Known" documentary debuts on HBO today, learn more and check out photos here!

