Online Ticket Lottery Announced for PATTI LUPONE: SONGS FROM A HAT LCT 2022 Gala

Lincoln Center Theater has announced an online ticket lottery for its 2022 Gala performance on Monday, May 9 at 7:30pm, when two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Patti LuPone will return to the Vivian Beaumont Theater to sing SONGS FROM A HAT, a concert to support Lincoln Center Theater's productions and education programs. A limited number of tickets priced at $30 will be sold to the winners of the lottery. Entries are currently being accepted online

(https://lctgala.socialtoaster.com/) and will close at 3:00pm on Wednesday, May 4.

The Gala evening will honor LCT Board Chairman Eric M. Mindich and will be co-chaired by Brooke Garber Neidich & Daniel Neidich and Laura Speyer & Josef Goodman.

Ms. LuPone will perform an intimate evening of songs, with the titles randomly chosen from a hat. The concert will include performances of her signature songs as well as a few surprises along the way.

Lottery winners will be notified by email and prompted to purchase their tickets online for pick up at the Vivian Beaumont Theater box office (150 W. 65th Street) with their credit card. Limit one entry per person per day and two tickets per winner.

Benefit tickets (starting at $2,500) and tables, which include a post-performance dinner at Lincoln Center, can be purchased by contacting Karin Schall at schall@lct.org or Dana Jones at jones@lct.org.

A limited number of seats to the performance only, priced at $75 and $150, are now available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, on telecharge.com and at lct.org.