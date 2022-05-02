MOULIN ROUGE Tour To Resume Performances In Chicago Tomorrow Following Cancelation Due To Shooting Near Venue

Following a shooting near the venue which caused the cancelation of performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, it was announced today that all Broadway In Chicago performances, including Moulin Rouge!, will resume performances as scheduled beginning Tuesday, May 3.

Sunday's performance was canceled as ticket holders arrived at the venue and already inside waiting.

Per NBC Chicago, "Just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Wabash St., two men, 27 and 55, were in an alley when they were both shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police stated."

All impacted customers can expect refunds from their original point of purchase.

Moulin Rogue! The Musical is now on stage in Chicago through May 14th, 2022.

