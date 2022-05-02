CINDERELLA Cast Voices Anger Over Handling of Cancellation Announcement

Cast members of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella in the West End are expressing their anger over the handling of the show's cancellation announcement. Some cast members revealed that they read the news of the cancellation on social media or news outlets before being told themselves.

Read the full story on the BBC HERE.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will close its West End run on June 12th. The show is currently playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. The new musical began previews in June, 2021, and is now preparing for its transfer to Broadway in February, 2023.

The cast of Cinderella was told about the show's early closure on Sunday afternoon, following a matinee performance. However, some cast members, including the show's star Carrie Hope Fletcher, were absent from the matinee performance on Sunday, so the story began to appear in the press before all of the show's performers had heard the news.

"I wasn't in the show today and I was only informed via other cast members and a member of the music team," Fletcher shared on Instagram. "I had no official call from the company to let me know before it was posted online."

Equity shared on Twitter: "Equity will get compensation for our members after the pain and distress this has caused them."

See their post below.

See the full story HERE.