SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released on May 6

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT, the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night, will be released this week. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT will be released Friday, May 6 at 12AM in streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be pre-saved on streaming platforms here. A release date for physical formats (CD and Vinyl) will be announced soon.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

SIX, the new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrated its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

"After two and half long years," the producers of Six said "it is a dream come true to release Six's Broadway cast recording, which was captured live on a night that ignited the Broadway community at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The applause and cheers of the 1,069+ people in the audience that night can all be heard on this historical collection. As we listen, sing, and dance along to the gorgeous voices of the original Broadway cast, we are transported back to that magical night when we finally got to say 'Happy Opening!'"

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss said "We wanted to capture that buzz, that electric atmosphere that can only be created by a group of pop royalty stepping out onstage in front of an audience of squealing fans. So - welcome to the show. :)"

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT will feature 18 tracks, including the original Broadway cast of Six: Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele, plus a bonus track by the Broadway Alternates: Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke. The album also features the all-female band "The Ladies in Waiting": Julia Schade (Music Director/Keyboard), Michelle Osbourne (Bass), Kimi Hayes (Guitars), Elena Bonomo (Drums), and Mariana Ramirez (Percussion).

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting." The New York Times says Six "Totally rules!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails Six as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season just got supercharged!"

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Tickets for Six on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre are currently on sale for performances through September 4, 2022.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago, where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29 and will play to July 3, 2022. The Boleyn tour will launch in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 to October 2, 2022. Six is currently on-stage at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour.