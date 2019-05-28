Wake Up With BWW 5/28: YANNI Begins Broadway Residency, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We hope you all enjoyed your holiday weekend! Kick-start this short work week by catching up on the latest Broadway news!

Legendary composer and multi-instrumentalist YANNI will take the stage beginning tonight as part of the recently announced In Residence On Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre!

Taylor Louderman will depart Mean Girls this September. The current "Regina George" has shared on her Instagram that her final performance will be September 8, 2019.

Read more about these and other stories below!

1) How Popular Are Your Tony Awards Opinions? Take Our Poll To Find Out!

How common do you think your Tony Awards opinions are? Have you got hot takes on this season's nominations? The best host? Shows you want revived?. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch the Best of Broadway Belt Out the National Anthem!

Oh, say can you see... all the Broadway stars who have sung this song? Well now you can! It's America's birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with some of Broadway's best renditions of our national anthem.. (more...)

3) BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre!

by BWW Contests

Get ready to hear the music of the night because BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to win tickets to the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre! The winner will receive two tickets to the June 9th performance at 6:30pm. The contest will run now through June 2nd, at 11:59 PM EST. Enter for your chance to win TODAY, that's all we ask of you!. (more...)

4) A Very Musical Memorial Day - Broadway Salutes Our Troops!

Once a year, Americans remember the lives lost in service to our great country. Stories of past wars, undying patriotism and true courage have been the topics of countless films, television series, and of course, stage productions. Today, we celebrate our armed forces with just a few musical numbers from shows that tribute their sacrifice.. (more...)

5) BWW Review: Marin Ireland and Susan Sarandon in Jesse Eisenberg's Tale of Immigration and Codependency, HAPPY TALK

by Michael Dale

One of the many skills of the extraordinary, detail-oriented stage actor Marin Ireland is a habit of being so good that she can lift the audience's perception of a play that isn't quite there. For example, a year ago at this time, as she was making Tennessee Williams' SUMMER AND SMOKE, generally regarded as one of the great playwright's B-level efforts, appear to be just as rich and dramatically thick as A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Yanni begins his residency at the Lunt-Fontanne tonight!

Legendary composer and multi-instrumentalist YANNI will take the stage from May 28 - June 2 as part of the recently announced In Residence On Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for an intimate evening at his piano.

YANNI, one of the most celebrated composers and multi-gold and platinum-selling artists of our time is thrilled to bring Broadway audiences the opportunity to talk with him directly and experience his music in its purest form, on the piano.

30 Days of Tony: Day 15- Robin de Jesus Hits the Jackpot With IN THE HEIGHTS

In 2008, Robin de Jesus, a nominee this year for The Boys In the Band, made his Tony Awards debut with the musical In The Heights.

See Robin hit the stage with pals Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Jackson, and the whole barrio family of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, In the Heights!

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Heidi Schreck

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Heidi Schreck!

What we're listening to: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Talks to Award Nominated Choreographers Lorin Latarro, Camille A. Brown

Keith Price had the chance to sit with these fabulous two women nominated for their work in Choreography. First, 2019 Drama Desk Nominee, Lorin Latarro, for her work on last summer's TWELFTH NIGHT, and 2019 Tony Award Nominee, Camille A. Brown, for her work on CHOIR BOY.

Social Butterfly: Taylor Louderman Will Depart MEAN GIRLS in September

Taylor Louderman has announced on Instagram that she will depart Mean Girls on September 8, 2019.

"Sad to think about parting ways with this incredible job, but I am also excited to move onto new challenges, and opportunities for growth!" she writes.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





