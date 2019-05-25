Taylor Louderman Will Depart MEAN GIRLS in September

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

Taylor Louderman has announced on Instagram that she will depart Mean Girls on September 8, 2019.

"Sad to think about parting ways with this incredible job, but I am also excited to move onto new challenges, and opportunities for growth!" she writes.

The next Regina George has yet to be announced.

Mean Girls has played to sold-out houses at the August Wilson Theatre since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls currently stars Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Jennifer Simard as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Collins Conley, DeMarius R. Copes, Kevin Cosculluela, Ashley de la Rosa, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Jonalyn Saxer, Christine Shepard, Brendon Stimson, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa,Danielle Wade, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You