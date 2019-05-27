VIDEO: Watch the Best of Broadway Belt Out the National Anthem!

Oh Say Can They Sing!

May. 27, 2019  

Oh, say can you see... all the Broadway stars who have sung this song? Well now you can! It's America's birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with some of Broadway's best renditions of our national anthem.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite performances. Which version is your favorite?

Aaron Tveit:

Micaela Diamond:

Joshua Henry:

Kelli O'Hara:

Ramin Karimloo:

Cast of IN TRANSIT:

Orfeh:

Christopher Jackson:

Cast of BEAUTIFUL (National Tour):

Cast of JERSEY BOYS (LA):

Cast of HAMILTON (National Tour):



