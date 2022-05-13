Wake Up With BWW 5/13: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Sets Closing, FOR COLORED GIRLS... Extends, and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include Mrs. Doubtfire setting a closing date, which was announced last night. The show will play its final performance on May 29.

In happier news, for colored girls... which was set to close May 22, has now been extended through June 5.

Plus, a cast recording for A Strange Loop will be released next month, and more!

MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Close On Broadway This Month

by BWW Staff

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical, will close on Broadway May 29th, 2022, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre .. (more...)

HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL Original Cast Album Set To Be Recorded

by A.A. Cristi

Harmony: A New Musical, starring musical theatre icons Chip Zien (Into the Woods, Caroline, Or Change) and Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera), has announced the recording of their original cast album, to be produced by Barry Manilow and co-produced by Lawrence Manchester. Jill Dell'Abate is the Production Manager.. (more...)

Filmed TREVOR: THE MUSICAL to Stream on Disney+

by Michael Major

"Trevor: The Musical" features Holden William Hagelberger, Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.. (more...)

Disney Icon Hayley Mills to Lead THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL Musical Adaptation

by A.A. Cristi

Hayley Mills, best known for her memorable performances in Disney's The Parent Trap and Pollyanna, has signed on to lead the upcoming stage adaptation of the acclaimed film The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.. (more...)

Photos: Derek Klena, Ashley Loren, and More Take Bows in MOULIN ROUGE!

by Stephi Wild

Last night, Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially welcomed Ashley Loren as Satine, Derek Klena as Christian, Declan Bennett as The Duke of Monroth and Caleb Marshall-Villarreal as Santiago.. (more...)

FOR COLORED GIRLS... Extended Through June 5 on Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Following an earlier announcement that the show must close, the most Tony nominated play currently on Broadway, the critically acclaimed and reimagined revival of Ntozake Shange's groundbreaking for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, will now play an additional two weeks through Sunday, June 5 at Broadway's Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street). The previously announced final performance was Sunday, May 22.. (more...)

A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD & KIMBERLY AKIMBO & Win New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The New York Drama Critics' Circle today named Samuel D. Hunter's A Case for the Existence of God best play of the 2021-22 season. The award for best musical went to David Lindsay-Abaire's and Jeanine Tesori's Kimberly Akimbo. The selections were made at the organization's 86th annual voting meeting.. (more...)

A STRANGE LOOP Original Broadway Cast Recording To Be Released in June

by A.A. Cristi

​Ghostlight Records and Yellow Sound Label have announced that the original Broadway Cast Recording of A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, June 10. . (more...)

