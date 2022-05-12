Filmed TREVOR: THE MUSICAL to Stream on Disney+

Disney+ has announced the filmed version of the Off-Broadway stage production "Trevor: The Musical" will debut on Friday, June 24 exclusively on the streaming service.

"Trevor: The Musical," produced by RadicalMedia, follows a charming 13-year-old on a turbulent journey of self-discovery. After an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.

The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film "Trevor" which ultimately inspired the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project; the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people.

Thirteen-year-old Holden William Hagelberger from Sugarland, Texas was cast in the role of "Trevor" in "Trevor: The Musical" following a process which included a national virtual casting call with over 1300 submissions.

The 19-member company of "Trevor: The Musical" also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

"Trevor: The Musical" features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins ("Southern Comfort") and music by Julianne Wick Davis ("Southern Comfort"). Direction is by Marc Bruni ("Beautiful: The Carole KING Musical") and choreography is by Josh Prince ("Beautiful: The Carole KING Musical").

"Trevor: The Musical" was lead produced Off Broadway by Roy Furman and John Ambrosino/Josie Bray/Mark Woods. The filmed version of the musical, which will premiere exclusively on Disney+, was directed by Robin Mishkin Abrams. Filming was produced by RadicalMedia with Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Meredith Bennett, and Jonathan Meyers serving as executive producers.

The Academy Award-winning short film "Trevor" was directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and written by Celeste Lecesne. The World Premiere of "Trevor: The Musical" was produced at The Writers Theatre, Chicago IL.

