FOR COLORED GIRLS... Extended Through June 5 on Broadway

Following an earlier announcement that the show must close, the most Tony nominated play currently on Broadway, the critically acclaimed and reimagined revival of Ntozake Shange's groundbreaking for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, will now play an additional two weeks through Sunday, June 5 at Broadway's Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street). The previously announced final performance was Sunday, May 22.

The celebrated production received seven Tony nominations, including Best Revival and a historic double nomination for Best Direction of a Play and Best Choreography for Tony Nominee Camille A. Brown, the first person to receive both nominations for the same play. Kenita R. Miller received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play, Sarafina Bush received a nomination for Best Costume Design of a Play, Jiyoun Chang received a nomination for Best Lighting Design of a Play and Justin Ellington received a nomination for Best Sound Design of a Play.

A galvanizing campaign across social media has also erupted to support not only an extension of the run, but to sponsor female-identifying people of color with a pair of gifted tickets, to ensure an opportunity to experience this production.

for colored girls... is Camille A. Brown's directorial debut on Broadway. She is the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on Broadway in more than 65 years, bringing a reinvented, joyful and celebratory production of Shange's seminal work back to its original home at the Booth Theatre, where the play premiered in 1976.

for colored girls... has received three Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Play - Camille A. Brown and Distinguished Performance Award - Kenita R. Miller. The production has also received three Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Director of a Play - Camille A. Brown and Outstanding Choreography - Camille A. Brown.