MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Close On Broadway This Month

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical, will close on Broadway May 29th, 2022, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

After breaking box office records at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre over the holidays in 2019, Mrs. Doubtfire began preview performances on March 9, 2020 before being shut down three days later by government order in response to the COVID pandemic.

Performances of Mrs. Doubtfire resumed on October 21, 2021 and stopped again on January 9, 2022. The final block of performances resumed on April 14, 2022 will end on May 29, 2022.

Producer Kevin McCollum said, "Even though New York City is getting stronger every day and ticket sales are slowly improving, theatre-going tourists and, especially for our show, family audiences have not returned as soon as we anticipated. Unfortunately, it isn't possible to run the show without those sales, especially when capitalizing with Broadway economics on three separate occasions."

"I would like to express my profound and unending admiration for our extraordinary Broadway cast, crew, orchestra, creative team, and entire company who brought the show to the stage. They have risen to every challenge thrown at them over the last two years with a remarkable amount of resilience, good humor, passion, and love for one another. I hope audiences will come to the Sondheim over the 20 shows to see and celebrate their remarkable performances."

"Looking to the future, I am thrilled to say that a British engagement of Mrs. Doubtfire will play from September 2 - October 1 in Manchester, England and the National Tour will open in October 2023."

Mrs. Doubtfire received six 2022 Outer Critics Circle Nominations including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; Outstanding Actor in a Musical, Rob McClure; Outstanding Director of a Musical, Jerry Zaks; Outstanding Book of a Musical, Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell; Outstanding Score, Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and Outstanding Costume Design, Catherine Zuber.

Mrs. Doubtfire received a Drama League Nomination for Outstanding Production of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway) and a Distinguished Performance Award Nomination for Rob McClure.

The cast of Mrs. Doubtfire is led by 2022 Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, Peter Bartlett, Charity Angél Dawson, Mark Evans, J. Harrison Ghee, Analise Scarpaci, Titus Landegger, Tyler Wladis, Austin Elle Fisher, Ava Gail Prince and Brad Oscar as well as Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Renée Reid, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt and Aléna Watters.

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award- nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Make-up & Prosthetics Designer Tommy Kurzman.

The Mrs. Doubtfire Cast Recording with the complete original cast will be released next month.