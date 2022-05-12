Photos: Derek Klena, Ashley Loren, and More Take Bows in MOULIN ROUGE!

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Last night, Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially welcomed Ashley Loren as Satine, Derek Klena as Christian, Declan Bennett as The Duke of Monroth and Caleb Marshall-Villarreal as Santiago.

Below, check out photos from their first curtain call!

The show, which opened on Broadway in July of 2019, currently plays are the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade