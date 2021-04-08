Wake Up With BWW 4/8: Sutton Foster Digital Concert From City Center, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

New York City Center today announced a new digital program as part of the 2020 - 2021 season, Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light. Filmed live at City Center, the concert premieres Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm ET, with on demand viewing through Monday, May 31.

BREATHE, a new musical from #1 New York Times bestselling novelist Jodi Picoult (in her theatrical debut) and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald, will have its world premiere exclusively on OVERTURE+ on Friday, May 14th at 8 PM ET. The production will star Kelli O'Hara, Denée Benton, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Sutton Foster Will Take Over City Center for BRING ME TO LIGHT, with Kelli O'Hara, Raúl Esparza and Joaquina Kalukango & Wren Rivera

New York City Center today announced a new digital program as part of the 2020 - 2021 season, Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light. Filmed live at City Center, the concert premieres Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm ET, with on demand viewing through Monday, May 31.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Lena Hall Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge chats with Lena Hall, who returns with her Obsessed series on April 9 (7pm ET), celebrating the band HEART.. (more...)

3) Kelli O'Hara, Denée Benton, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Brian Stokes Mitchell and More to Star in BREATHE World Premiere

BREATHE, a new musical from #1 New York Times bestselling novelist Jodi Picoult (in her theatrical debut) and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald, will have its world premiere exclusively on OVERTURE+ on Friday, May 14th at 8 PM ET, it was announced today. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: David J. Johns Joins THE CHAOS TWINS - Watch Now!

by The Chaos Twins

Tune in to watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld. This week's special guest is David J. Johns. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Joanna Gleason

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Production by Piero Faggioni. From April 7, 1984. Tune in here!

- Tonight's episode of Stars in the House airs at 8pm. Happy Birthday to Seth's Sister, Nancy! They are celebrating with Mandy Gonzalez, Jack Plotnick, Randy Rainbow and Miranda Sings. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: Hillary Clinton Joins ASSASSINS Event 'Tell The Story' from Classic Stage Company

Former Secretary of State and avid theatergoer Hillary Rodham Clinton will participate in Classic Stage Company's event Tell the Story: Celebrating Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, delivering remarks about the timely and timeless American musical.

She joins a stellar lineup featuring cast members of the original Off-Broadway company, the Broadway revival, and Doyle's highly anticipated upcoming CSC production; and will culminate in a discussion with Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman.

What we're listening to: COME FROM AWAY Touring Company Launches New Podcast CONVERSATIONS FROM AWAY

The North American Touring Company of Come From Away, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the new social justice podcast "Conversations From Away," hosted by cast member Aaron Michael Ray. The first three episodes are now available with new episodes released every other week, on Wednesdays, exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/CFA.

What we're watching: Watch the 2021 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Ceremony

The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize presented a virtual presentation to announce the 2021 winner of one of the most prestigious playwriting awards, and the oldest and largest prize awarded to women+ playwrights, on April 7, 2021 at 3pm EST/ 8pm BST. Tune in right here at BroadwayWorld to watch the presentation, hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winner (1983) Marsha Norman.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!