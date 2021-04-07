Listen: COME FROM AWAY Touring Company Launches New Podcast CONVERSATIONS FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The North American Touring Company of Come From Away, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the new social justice podcast "Conversations From Away," hosted by cast member Aaron Michael Ray. The first three episodes are now available with new episodes released every other week, on Wednesdays, exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/CFA.

Black Lives Matter. Learning and growing never stop. Created by the North American touring company of the Broadway musical Come From Away, "Conversations From Away" is a new podcast focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement and social justice issues. We'll be sharing stories, getting uncomfortable, learning, and growing together.

Each episode will feature at least one social justice organization that you can support financially and/or become involved in. All proceeds from "Conversations From Away" are donated to featured organizations discussed in the podcast. Join us as we keep the conversation going and subscribe today!

Listen to the first three episodes below!