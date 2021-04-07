Hillary Clinton Joins ASSASSINS Event 'Tell The Story' from Classic Stage Company

Former Secretary of State and avid theatergoer Hillary Rodham Clinton will participate in Classic Stage Company's event Tell the Story: Celebrating Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, delivering remarks about the timely and timeless American musical.

She joins a stellar lineup featuring cast members of the original Off-Broadway company, the Broadway revival, and Doyle's highly anticipated upcoming CSC production; and will culminate in a discussion with Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman.



Additional participants in Tell the Story include:

Tony-winning directors Jerry Zaks and Joe Mantello, who will share memories from helming the Off-Broadway premiere and 2004 Broadway productions, respectively, as well as director John Doyle and music director Greg Jarrett of the upcoming CSC revival; and

CSC was two weeks into rehearsals for Assassins when New York's performance venues shut down on March 12, 2020. It is the first show CSC will stage when NYC theaters reopen. Despite the financial and artistic challenges that have resulted from the pandemic, CSC has adapted and has been pursuing new, digital ways of fulfilling its mission. Paramount among these has been CSC's free virtual Classic Conversations series, which has featured all members of the CSC Assassins company, among other theater luminaries. Support is more crucial now than ever as the company carefully plans to welcome the community back through its doors when it's deemed safe. Tell the Story: Celebrating Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins will help CSC weather the remainder of the crisis and reopen stronger than before.

Assassins will complete the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed, having staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures (at CSC in 2017) and Road Show (at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011)-to wide acclaim. It is a journey through the dark side of the American dream that explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. When the musical made its Broadway debut in 2004, The New York Times wrote that Assassins has "acquired a new point of connection with contemporary culture...[through] that imaginary constitutional amendment to which these antiheroes subscribe so ardently: the right to be famous."

This free virtual evening of performance and conversation premieres Thursday, April 15, at 8pm EST, and will be available for viewing until Monday, April 19 at 8pm EST. Registration is required, and can be made at classicstage.org/tellthestory.