Wake Up With BWW 4/29: NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition, and More!

Read more about these and other top stories below.

Plus, check out our list of upcoming online events you can watch live today!

1) Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!

While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some major adjustments already in place. Which ceremonies will go on (digitally) and which have postponed or canceled entirely? We've got the full list!. (more...)

2) BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition

Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE, a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Casts of JERSEY BOYS Around the World Sing 'Who Loves You'

by Stage Tube

275 cast members from 15 companies around the world of JERSEY BOYS have come together to honor Covid-19 relief efforts.. (more...)

4) BWW Exclusive: Lin-Manuel Miranda Returns as Gizmoduck on DUCKTALES

by TV News Desk

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda's return to DuckTales! Miranda voices the character of Gizmoduck/Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera on the Disney XD series.. (more...)

5) VIDEOS: Patti LuPone Talks GYPSY, Getting Kicked Out of Prince's Club, the Broadway Shutdown, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Patti LuPone made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, April 27!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Roberto Devereux, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with Daniel Kahn presents "Yiddish Blues in Berlin" today at 7pm. Watch via Facebook Live here!

- Kalyn West hosts Broadway Dance Party for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowatHome series continues with Christine Andreas in AND SO IT GOES....Life & Love, Lost & Found tonight at 6:30pm. Watch on YouTube here!

- Learn ON YOUR FEET! choreography with Gabby Marchant today at 11am! Watch via Facebook Live here!

- Learn MAMMA MIA! choreography with Chloe Byrnes today at 3pm! Watch via Facebook Live here!

BWW Exclusive: Living Room Concerts: Lauren Marcus and Joe Iconis Perform a Tune From COMPANY!

For today's performance we've got Be More Chill's Lauren Marcus, accompanied by Joe Iconis, singing '(Not) Getting Married Today' from Company!

What we're watching: Watch the Full 2020 TUTS Tommy Tune Awards!

Theatre Under The Stars announced the winners of the 2020 Tommy Tune Awards during an online event this evening that streamed on both Facebook and YouTube. The annual celebration of high school musical theatre in the Greater Houston area has been hosted at the Hobby Center since 2002, but due to the coronavirus crisis, organizers had to get creative.

Social Butterfly: THE LION KING Releases Free New Instagram Filter

Inspired by the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Disney's The Lion King, Instagram and Disney Theatrical Productions have released a free new special filter for fans to enjoy and share.

Users can find the new filter on the official Instagram account of The Lion King (@thelionking or instagram.com/thelionking) and wear the iconic character masks of Simba and Nala, recreated exactly from Julie Taymor's original Tony Award-winning designs through Augmented Reality technology.

