THE LION KING Releases Free New Instagram Filter

Inspired by the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Disney's The Lion King, Instagram and Disney Theatrical Productions have released a free new special filter for fans to enjoy and share.

Users can find the new filter on the official Instagram account of The Lion King (@thelionking or instagram.com/thelionking) and wear the iconic character masks of Simba and Nala, recreated exactly from Julie Taymor's original Tony Award-winning designs through Augmented Reality technology.

The free filter can also be found by searching "Simba and Nala" in the "browse effect" search tool within Instagram.

How to operate the filter:

· Use the camera to focus on a user's face. Simba's filter will appear.

· Tap the user's face once to switch to Nala's filter.

· Bring a friend into focus with another user and both filters will appear.

· When using both filters, tap the screen to switch from one user to another.





