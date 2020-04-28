THE LION KING Releases Free New Instagram Filter
Inspired by the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Disney's The Lion King, Instagram and Disney Theatrical Productions have released a free new special filter for fans to enjoy and share.
Users can find the new filter on the official Instagram account of The Lion King (@thelionking or instagram.com/thelionking) and wear the iconic character masks of Simba and Nala, recreated exactly from Julie Taymor's original Tony Award-winning designs through Augmented Reality technology.
The free filter can also be found by searching "Simba and Nala" in the "browse effect" search tool within Instagram.
How to operate the filter:
· Use the camera to focus on a user's face. Simba's filter will appear.
· Tap the user's face once to switch to Nala's filter.
· Bring a friend into focus with another user and both filters will appear.
· When using both filters, tap the screen to switch from one user to another.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
Saturday Update: Nick Cordero Continues to 'Recover Well'; Hope to Remove Ventilator on Monday
Amanda shared an update today on Instagram, noting thatÂ Nick is 'recovering well and doing really well with the pacemaker. His heart rate has been und... (read more)
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy'
Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean performed the Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland classic mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Lay Me Down' By Sam Smith
Ben Platt took to Twitter to post another Saturday Song. This time, he took on Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.... (read more)
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Tonight, SubCulture presented Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually!... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)