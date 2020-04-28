BWW Exclusive: Lin-Manuel Miranda Returns as Gizmoduck on DUCK TALES

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Lin-Manuel Miranda's return to Duck Tales! Miranda voices the character of Gizmoduck/Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera on the Disney XD series.

In the episode, titled "Astro B.O.Y.D.!", Gyro, Fenton and Huey take a malfunctioning B.O.Y.D. back to the lab where he was created in Japan, but as Huey bonds with the robot boy, a secret from Gyro's past threatens to destroy the city and Gizmoduck.

Watch the exclusive below!

This episode of Disney's Emmy Award-nominated "DuckTales" premieres Saturday, May 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney XD and in DisneyNOW.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Both Mr. Miranda and Hamilton won the 2016 Drama League Awards for Distinguished Performance and Outstanding Production of a Musical, respectively.





