VIDEOS: Patti LuPone Talks GYPSY, Getting Kicked Out of Prince's Club, the Broadway Shutdown, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Patti LuPone made an appearance on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE last night, April 27!

The stage and screen icon talked about which actresses she thinks are "movie killers," and why she didn't see Bernadette Peters as Mama Rose in Gypsy.

She then goes on to spill the tea on the time she was kicked out of Prince's club in Minneapolis, being fired from "Sunset Boulevard", and having crabs.

LuPone later talks about why she thinks Barbra Streisand is "too old" for a Gypsy remake, why she fears for Broadway's return after the shutdown, and more!

