Wake Up With BWW 4/26: WEST SIDE STORY Trailer, First Listen to IN THE HEIGHTS, and More!

Check out the all new trailer and poster for West Side Story! Plus listen to the title song from the upcoming In The Heights film.

1) VIDEO: Lucie Jones Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with West End superstar Lucie Jones, who appears in a new virtual production of cult favorite [title of show]- available starting today on BroadwayHD.. (more...)

2) PHOTO: Check Out the All New Poster For the Upcoming WEST SIDE STORY Film

The first trailer for the upcoming remake of West Side Story, directed by Stephen Spielberg, is set to premiere during the Oscars tonight, Sunday, April 25 at 8pm ET. Ahead of the trailer, an all new poster has been released for the film.. (more...)

3) Theater Stories: HAIR, VENUS IN FUR, CHOIR BOY, MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON & More About the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today's Theater Stories features the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Learn about this history of the theatre, and productions to have graced its stage including Hair, Choir Boy, My Name is Lucy Barton and many more!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Puccini's La Bohème Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Susanna Phillips, Michael Fabiano, Lucas Meachem, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From February 24, 2018. Tune in here!

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm. Learn more here!

What we're watching: Watch the All-New Trailer for Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY!

Just play it cool. The much-anticipated trailer for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake is here at last!

The film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2020, but was pushed December 10, 2021. It stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.

What we're listening to: First Listen to the Title Song From IN THE HEIGHTS

The In The Heights Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released on June 11th, the same day the film arrives in U.S. theatres and is streaming on HBO Max.

The soundtrack is now available for pre-order here, and will feature a brand new, original song titled "Home All Summer," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by the film's stars, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace and Marc Anthony.

Get a first listen to the title track below!

